Piaggio Group unveils new Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Piaggio and Vespa models at EICMA 2026

Piaggio Group Takes Centre Stage At EICMA 2026 in Milan as it showcases a wide range of new motorcycles and scooters across its brands. The display includes a new 500cc Moto Guzzi roadster, a limited-edition Aprilia superbike, updated Piaggio scooters and improvements to the electric Vespa range. Several models have also received equipment and styling changes for 2027.
The company reported a 17.5 per cent share of the European scooter market in the first half of 2026. Its North American share increased to 37.5 per cent from 33.9 per cent in the same period last year. Piaggio Group sold 185,600 two-wheelers during these six months, generating net revenue of €652.8 million.
Moto Guzzi The Trip and V85 TT
Moto Guzzi has introduced The Trip, a new 500cc roadster powered by a parallel-twin engine producing 48hp. It weighs 180kg with its 15-litre fuel tank full.
Its equipment includes:
- Full LED lighting
- Colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity
- Ride-by-wire throttle
- ABS and traction control
- Three riding modes: Road, Sport and Rain
The company has also presented the V85 TT Napapijri special edition, developed with Italian clothing brand Napapijri. It gets a special colour scheme, heated seat, heated grips, a travel bag and the MIA multimedia platform as standard.
Aprilia RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed. and RS 660
Aprilia has presented the RSV4 Obscure Spe.Ed., a limited-edition superbike with production restricted to 500 numbered units. It uses a V4 engine producing 220hp.
The motorcycle gets carbon-fibre bodywork and wheels, along with aerodynamic parts developed using experience from Aprilia’s MotoGP programme. Its kerb weight is 201kg, which drops to 196kg with the full ART exhaust system and carbon SC Project end can.
Another special model is the RS 660 Phillip Island Tribute. This limited-edition middleweight sports bike gets graphics inspired by the Australian racing circuit. Aprilia has also shown new graphics for its 2027 Factory model range.
Aprilia’s Updated Scooter Range
Aprilia has expanded its 2027 scooter line-up with the SXR 125 and updated SR GT models.
- SXR 125: Gets LED headlights, a colour TFT display with smartphone connectivity, 14-inch wheels and 20 litres of underseat storage.
- SR GT 125 and SR GT 200: Both scooters receive a 5-inch colour TFT display, USB-C charging and increased underseat storage that can accommodate a full-face helmet.
Piaggio Beverly, Medley and Typhoon
Piaggio has updated its Beverly 310 and Beverly 400 scooters with new LED lighting, lighter wheels and a 6.88-inch colour TFT instrument cluster.
The Medley 125 and Medley 200 also receive changes, including revised styling, a 5-inch TFT display, Start & Stop function and a standard rear top-box mount.
The company has also introduced the new Typhoon 125. It uses a steel frame and a 125cc single-cylinder engine that meets Euro 5+ emission standards. A fully digital TFT instrument panel with smartphone connectivity is also included.
Electric Vespa Range Gets a New Motor
The electric Vespa Primavera and Sprint ranges receive a new motor developed and manufactured in Italy by Piaggio Group. The company says the motor does not use rare-earth materials and offers better efficiency and lower energy consumption.
The claimed performance figures are:
|Model
|Top speed
|Claimed range
|Primavera Electric
|45kph
|Up to 85km
|Sprint S Electric
|45kph
|Up to 85km
|Primavera Tech Electric
|67kph
|90km
The Primavera Tech’s range has increased by 12.5 per cent, while energy consumption has dropped by 17 per cent following updates to the motor and vehicle management system.
Piaggio MP3 Completes 20 Years
EICMA 2026 also marks 20 years of the Piaggio MP3. Introduced in 2006, the three-wheeled scooter has recorded more than 250,000 sales worldwide.
With new motorcycles, refreshed scooters and electric updates across its brands, Piaggio Group has presented a wide product range at this year’s EICMA show.