Hero’s Pawan Munjal Receives First Unit Of Ather 450X In Delhi; Company Rolls Out Its 13th OTA Update

Ather Energy is spreading its footprint all across the nation with its 450X. The Ather 450X is considered to be one of the most advanced electric scooters available in the country today. The company recently commenced deliveries of the much-talked-about 450X in Delhi. Mr. Tarun Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy presented the first unit of their new electric scooter 450X in Delhi to Dr. Pawan Munjal, the Chairman and CEO, Hero MotoCorp.

More details

Hero MotoCorp has been a part of Ather’s growth story since 2016 and currently has nearly 35% of shareholding in the leading EV maker.

Official statement

Handing over the scooter to Dr. Munjal, Tarun said, “We have launched the Ather 450X across markets in the past few months and are now delighted to begin our retail operations in New Delhi. To kick-start this phase, we are happy to deliver the first vehicle in Delhi to Dr. Pawan Munjal. Not only has Dr. Munjal instilled confidence in Ather as one of our key investors but he also has been a mentor to me and Swapnil personally over the years. This is an extremely proud moment for us.”

Dr. Pawan Munjal, said, “I am truly delighted to receive Ather 450X Scooter from Tarun. Sustainability and clean energy remain at the core of Hero MotoCorp’s vision – ‘Be the Future of Mobility’. I congratulate Tarun, Swapnil and the entire team for developing this technologically-advanced and connected vehicle for customers in the country.”

New OTA Update

The company recently released its 13th OTA (Over the Air) update Atherstack Atom. This update enables the Bluetooth® based Music & Call feature on the Ather 450X. The latest update also includes the revamped version of the Ather App for all Ather owners with Android and iOS devices.

Atherstack Atom: Bluetooth® – Music and Call Controls

The Bluetooth® based Music & Call feature allows Ather 450X owners to safely pair the scooter’s 7- inch touchscreen dashboard with their smartphones. This allows the rider to view and control music and phone calls through the dashboard without any distractions and offers a seamless experience.

While the music is playing on the smartphone, the dashboard will show album art, the name of the song, and the artist in the display. When the vehicle is stationary, the rider can use the touchscreen to switch to the previous track, play/pause the current track or jump to the next track. The feature supports all popular music streaming services and podcast services. During calls, the rider can accept/reject the call on the touchscreen dashboard. For rider safety, a combination of the physical switches can be used while riding.

Not to forget Ather 450X always had Google Maps on the go, making reliance on riders using their phones on the go non-existent. Ather Energy is also working towards launching a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS) which allows the rider to monitor the tire pressure which will ensure that the vehicle performs optimally. These additions will make the daily rides on the Ather 450X a seamless experience and limit riders from having to pull out their phones.

Brand New Ather Mobile App

This update also includes a brand new Ather App which has been built from scratch to provide users with a clean, intuitive interface to interact with their scooter and with the larger Ather Community. The new App is developed in native Android and iOS frameworks, and includes a redesigned, contextual home screen to have easy access to all the information the user typically needs and a fresh new design language. Future updates will bring in more relevant features and information which will make the app even more engaging and useful. The app will be available for Android in the Google Play Store and in a few weeks will be released in the Apple App Store foriOS users.

From introducing upgrades like ‘Guide me home lights’ to ‘Real-time ride efficiency indicators’ to new riding modes, a ‘Dark Theme’ for the dashboard and now the Bluetooth® based Music and Call feature, Ather Energy is the first two-wheeler company in India to offer features and spec upgrades to existing consumers. The Ather Community and consumer research have driven the past Over-the-Air (OTA) software upgrades making Ather Energy’s products the only ever-improving two-wheeler and unlike any other automobile in the market.