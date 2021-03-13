Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition Officially Launched At INR 1.08 Lakh

Hero MotoCorp recently surpassed the significant milestone of 100 Million (10 Crores) units in cumulative production. The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, in the northern Indian hill state of Uttarakhand. In doing so, Hero became the only Indian automotive manufacturer to surpass 100 million. To mark the occasion, Dr Pawan Munjal, Chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, unveiled six special celebration edition models at the Company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram, located in the National Capital Region (NCR) of Delhi.

More details

And now, the company has officially launched the Xtreme 160R 100 Million Edition in the Indian market. The new special edition version of the Hero Xtreme 160R motorcycle is offered with a price tag of Rs 1.08 lakh, ex-showroom (Delhi).

Although Hero tried its hand at the 150cc power-commuter segment earlier as well with the likes of Hunk and the CBZ Xtreme, both the motorcycles failed to leave a mark. However, that changed with the Xtreme 160R and this particular motorcycle managed to win the hearts of motorcyclists around the country. The 100 Million Limited Edition takes the sportiness of the Xtreme 160R miles ahead. The motorcycle is has a dual-tone shade of red and white. It is safe to say that the red accents on the limited-edition motorcycle accentuate the sportiness even further. Apart from the new dual-tone shade and a ‘100 Million Limited Edition’ logo/badge on the fuel tank, everything remains exactly the same as the standard motorcycle.

Specs and features

Some of the features on the Hero Xtreme 160R 100 million edition include LED lighting all around (headlamp, taillight & DRLs), a fully-digital instrument cluster, auto sail functionality, side-stand engine cut-off and a hazard switch to name a few. The 100 million edition carries forward the same 163cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine. It produces 15bhp at 8500rpm and 14Nm of peak torque at 6500rpm and is paired with a five-speed gearbox.The suspension on the motorcycle via standard 37mm telescopic forks at the front and a 7-step rider-adjustable mono-shock unit at the back.

Braking is handled by 276mm petal disc at the front and 220mm petal disc at the rear, supported by single-channel ABS as standard. The base variant comes with a 130mm drum brake at the rear.