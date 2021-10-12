Hero Pleasure Plus XTec Launched At INR 69,500

After launching the Xpulse 200 4V, Hero MotoCorp has now launched the Xtec variant of the Pleasure Plus gearless scooter. The company teased the scooter on a few occasions before officially launching it. The Xtec variant, just like in the Glamor lineup, serves as the top-of-the-line variant in the Pleasure Plus lineup. Priced at Rs 69,500 (ex-showroom, Delhi), this version sits above the LX (Rs 61,900), VX (Rs 64,200) and ZX (Rs 66,400) variants of the Pleasure Plus. Being a flagship variant, it gets quite a few goodies to justify its premium price tag.

Changes explained

With the new Xtec model, the Pleasure Plus has left behind the likes of Honda Activa 5G and TVS Jupiter to become the only scooter in the segment to get connectivity features. That brings us to the key difference that sets it apart from the rest of the variants: the new smartphone connectivity-enabled dash. It allows the rider to connect his smartphone to the dash via the Hero MyRide app. The whole system isn’t as comprehensive as say, the Xpulse 200 and only displays incoming calls and messages.

To make sense of the premium it is asking for over the standard variants, it also gets a new LED projector headlight. Hero claims that this setup is brighter by 25 per cent. The Pleasure Plus Xtec also gets a few chrome accents splattered here and there. Adding premium quotient to the whole package is the pillion seat backrest. Hero has also switched to a metal front fender. It will definitely add to the scooter’s sense of durability. Hero is also offering the Xtec variant in a bright ‘Jubilant Yellow’ shade.

Specs

Apart from these changes, everything remains exactly the same. The Pleasure Plus Xtec does not have any mechanical updates and carries on with the 8hp, 8.7Nm, 110cc, single-cylinder engine. A telescopic fork and monoshock setup suspends the underbone frame while the scooter continues to run on small 10-inch wheels.