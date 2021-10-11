BYD E6 MPV Spotted Testing!

Electric cars have gained quite the popularity these days thanks to the rise in fuel prices. With their significantly cheaper running costs and government subsidies, more and more manufacturers are trying to bring in their EVs to India. A Chinese car manufacturer called BYD is currently testing an electric MPV called the E6 which hints at the possibility of a future launch. Let’s take a look at the E6.

BYD E6: What is it?

The E6 is an electric 5 seater MPV based on an I.C.E powered car called the Song Max. It is 4695mm long and 1810mm wide and it sits on a 2800mm wheelbase. The MPV features projector headlamps, LED DRLs and LED taillamps. It also seems to get 17-inch alloy wheels. Some of the colours available overseas for the MPV are Crystal white, doctor black, blue with dual-tone black roof and green. The interiors feature simply laid out dashboard. The interiors get a single-tone black theme. It gets piano black inserts on the passenger side and on the door pads to uplift the cabin. The centre stage is taken up by a 10.1-inch touchscreen which is compatible with android auto. It gets a rotary knob for selecting the gears as opposed to a conventional lever. Some of the features include push-button start/stop, steering mounted audio controls, multi-info display, electric parking brake, reverse parking camera, automatic climate control and an electric tailgate.

In terms of safety features, it comes with 4 airbags, ABS, traction control, hill-start assist, rear parking sensors and a tyre pressure monitoring system. The boot space is 580 litres. The electric MPV is powered by a 94 BHP electric motor that makes 180 Nm of torque. The battery is rated at 71.7 kWh that offers a 522 km range on a single charge. The MPV can be fully charged in 90 minutes using a 60 kW DC charger and in 108 minutes if a 40 kW AC charger is used. The BYD E6 is likely to come via the CBU route which would translate into a price of around ₹20 Lakhs or more.