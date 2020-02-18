Hero Passion Pro BS6 And Glamour 125 BS6 Launched

At the Hero World 2020 event in Jaipur, Hero Motocorp announced its plans for the future as an organisation and also introduced BS6 versions of the Passion Pro and Glamour 125, alongside the all-new Hero Xtreme 160R. Prices for the Hero Passion Pro start at Rs. 64,990 (Self-drum Alloy) and Rs. 67,190 (Self-disc Alloy). On the other hand, the Hero Glamour 125cc now comes equipped with a more efficient and sturdier BS-VI engine and will be available at Rs. 68,900 (Self-drum Alloy) and Rs. 72,400 (Self-disc Alloy). All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

Powering the new Passion Pro is a 110cc XSens Programmed Fuel Injection BS-VI engine, delivering a power output of 9.02 Bhp @ 7,500 RPM (9% more) and torque of 9.79 Nm @ 5000 RPM (22%). The bike also features Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system) tech. The bike is built on a new diamond frame, the Front suspension travel has been increased by 14%, while the Rear suspension travel has been increased by 10%. The ground clearance has also been increased by 9%. The BS6 Passion Pro now gets a new sleek headlamp, signature tail lamp and triple tone graphics.

Also Read: Hero Motocorp Introduces Xtreme 160R; Prices To Be Announced In March 2020

It comes fitted with an all-new Auto Sail Technology and a Digi-analogue cluster with Real-Time mileage indicator. The new Passion Pro is available in two variants- Self Drum alloy and Self Disc drum, in four colour combinations of Sports Red, Techno Blue, Moon Yellow and Glaze Black.

A step above the Passion, the New Glamour BS-VI runs on the new 125cc engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. The new engine produces 19% more power with a power output of 10.73 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. It also features Hero’s i3S (idle start-stop system), together with Auto Sail Technology.

The bike is built on an all-new rigid diamond Frame, with 20% more Ground Clearance, 14% more front suspension travel and 10% more rear suspension travel. It gets a front 240mm disk brake and ground clearance of 180mm. it will be available in two variants- Self Drum Alloy and Self Disc Alloy, and dual-tone body graphics of Sports Red, Techno Blue, Tornado Grey and Candy Red.