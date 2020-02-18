Hero Motocorp Introduces Xtreme 160R; Prices To Be Announced In March 2020

At an event at the company’s swanky R&D centre in Jaipur, Hero Motocorp introduced the Xtreme 160R motorcycle. Among other BS6 products which were showcased, the Xtreme 160R marks Hero MotoCorp’s entry into the popular 160cc motorcycle category. The bikemaker has unveiled the motorcycle today and it will be formally launched in the month of March 2020, which is also when prices will be announced.

Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine with Electronic Fuel Injection. The motor delivers a power output of 15 Bhp at 8,500 RPM. Tipping the scales at 138.5 Kg, the bike promises to sprint from 0 to 60 Km/hr in 4.7 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and a multi-plate wet clutch.

In typical Hero Motcorp style, the Xtreme 160R appears to offer a balance of comfort and sportiness and boasts of an ergonomically optimized set-up for the rider. It features 37mm Telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. At the rear, a 130/70-17” radial rear tyre promises to offer superior grip in all riding conditions and braking duties are carried out by 276mm front & 220mm rear petal disc brakes. Ground clearance stands at 170mm.

In terms of features, the new Xtreme 160R is paired with a first-in-segment LED package, from the Front full LED headlamp to rear H signature LED tail lamp, all the way including LED Turn indicators. It also features a Hazard light switch, an inverted Digital display and a side stand engine cut off function. The Hero Xtreme 160R will be available in two variants – Front Disc with Single Channel ABS and Double Disc (Front and Rear) with Single Channel ABS and three colour combinations of White with Grey, Blue with Grey and Sports Red with Grey.