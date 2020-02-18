Trending:
Home News Hero Xpulse 200 Gets A Rally Kit; Costs INR 38,000

Having raced at the Dakar Rally for quite some time, Hero Motocorp introduced the Xpulse 200 last year as an entry-level adventure motorcycle. After making an announcement that a Rally kit for the bike will be made available this year, the bikemaker has now priced it at INR 38,000. The Rally kit has been introduced with an aim to transform the Xpulse 200 into an accessible and competitive purpose-built machine, enabling enthusiasts to improve their off-roading skills and test their limits. It also encourages young riders to build a career in motorsports.

The Rally Kit comprises of Front fully-adjustable telescopic fork with 250mm stroke and fully adjustable 10-step rear Mono shock with 220 mm stroke. Upping the comfort quotient and the riding stance are a number of features – a Flat ‘bench’ seat, handlebar risers, increased ground clearance of 275mm, rally tyres by Maxxis, longer side stand and an extended gear lever to accommodate off-road riding boots. The Rally Kit will be retailed at select dealerships from March onwards. It was introduced at the ‘Hero World 2020’ event at Hero’s R&D centre in Jaipur where alongside BS6 versions of the Passion Pro and the Glamour, the Hero 160R was also introduced.

At the event, Hero Motocopr announced that the company will create next-gen mobility solutions which are relevant to customers across the world in the coming 5 – years. To achieve this, an investment of Rs. 10,000 Crore has been earmarked along with the company’s ecosystem, which will be utilized towards research and development of alternative mobility solutions, modern, state-of-the-art, sustainable manufacturing facilities, network expansion, and brand building across the globe.

