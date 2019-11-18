Comparison: Honda SP 125 BS6 Vs Hero Splendor iSmart BS6
Recently, Honda 2-Wheelers India launched their first BS-VI compliant motorcycle – the SP 125. This new bike isn’t the only BS-VI compliant commuter bike in India, as Hero Motocorp had launched the Splendor iSmart BS6, around 2 weeks ago. Apart from the BS-VI compliant engines, both the bikes are equipped with advanced new features. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compete against each other on paper:
Also Read: Comparison: Jawa Perak Vs Royal Enfield Classic 500
DIMENSIONS
Although the Splendor iSmart falls in the 110cc segment, it shares many chassis and dimension figures with the newly launched Honda SP 125, as they both are commuter bikes and look quite identical. So, in terms of wheelbase and ground clearance, the SP 125 is longer and sits lower than the Splendor iSmart. However, the Splendor is a slightly longer and taller bike than the Sp 125. Also, the Honda gets a bigger fuel tank, a lower seat height and a slightly heavier body when compared to the Hero bike.
|Dimensions
|Honda SP 125 BS6
|Hero Splendor iSmart BS6
|Length (mm)
|2020
|2048
|Width (mm)
|785
|726
|Height (mm)
|1103
|1110
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1285
|1270
|Seat Height (mm)
|790
|799
|Ground Clearance (mm)
|160
|180
|Fuel Tank Capacity (litres)
|11
|9.5
|Kerb Weight (kgs)
|118
|116
CHASSIS
In terms of chassis components, both the bikes share similar parts and are quite alike. The only difference is that the SP 125 gets a set of twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear, while the Splendor iSmart gets a standard set of twin shock absorbers. On the other hand, the rest of the components are exactly the same.
|Chassis
|Honda SP 125 BS6
|Hero Splendor iSmart BS6
|Frame
|Diamond type
|Diamond type
|Front Suspension
|Telescopic
|Telescopic
|Rear Suspension
|Twin Hydraulic Shock absorbers
|Twin Shock absorbers
|Front Tyre
|80/100 – 18
|80/100 – 18
|Rear Tyre
|80/100 – 18
|80/100 – 18
|Front Brake
|240mm Disc / 130mm Drum
|240mm Disc
|Rear Brake
|130mm Drum
|130mm Drum
FEATURES
Talking about features, both the bikes are very fuel-efficient and much more eco-friendlier than the previous generation models, as they come fitted with new BS-VI engines. Apart from the new engines, Honda has also added a bunch of segment-first features in the SP 125. However, the Splendor iSmart misses out on many of the new and advanced features like a fully digital odometer, a LED headlamp, engine start-stop switch, a 5-speed gearbox and many more.
|Features
|Honda SP 125 BS6
|Hero Splendor iSmart BS6
|Fully digital Odometer
|Yes
|No
|Dual-tone design
|Yes
|Yes
|Integrated Headlamp beam and passing switch
|Yes
|No
|LED headlamp
|Yes
|No
|Engine Start/Stop Switch
|Yes
|No
|5-speed gearbox
|Yes
|No
|Tank Cowl
|Yes
|No
ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION
Both the bikes are fitted with new BS-VI compliant engines. The Honda SP 125 gets a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 124cc engine that produces a maximum power of 10.7 HP at 7500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The power is then sent to the rear wheel via a new 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Hero Splendor iSmart produces is powered by a single-cylinder, 113.2cc, air-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 9 HP at 7500 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, while being paired with a standard 4-speed gearbox.
|Engine and Transmission
|Honda SP 125 BS6
|Hero Splendor iSmart BS6
|Displacement (cc)
|124
|113.2
|Power (HP @ rpm)
|10.7 @ 7,500
|9 @ 7,500
|Torque (Nm @ rpm)
|10.9 @ 6,000
|9.9 @ 5,500
|Transmission
|5-speed
|4-speed
|BS-VI Compliant
|Yes
|Yes
PRICE
The drum variant of the SP 125 is almost Rs 17,500 more expensive than the standard variant of the Splendor iSmart. Prices for the Honda SP 125 BS6 start from INR 74,072 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and prices for the Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 start from INR 57,630 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).
|Price
|Honda SP 125 BS6
|Hero Splendor iSmart BS6
|(ex-showroom, Mumbai) Drum Brake variant
|INR 74,072
|INR 57,630
|(ex-showroom, Mumbai) Disc Brake variant
|INR 78,272
|INR 57,630