Comparison: Honda SP 125 BS6 Vs Hero Splendor iSmart BS6

Recently, Honda 2-Wheelers India launched their first BS-VI compliant motorcycle – the SP 125. This new bike isn’t the only BS-VI compliant commuter bike in India, as Hero Motocorp had launched the Splendor iSmart BS6, around 2 weeks ago. Apart from the BS-VI compliant engines, both the bikes are equipped with advanced new features. Let’s have a look at how these bikes compete against each other on paper:

DIMENSIONS

Although the Splendor iSmart falls in the 110cc segment, it shares many chassis and dimension figures with the newly launched Honda SP 125, as they both are commuter bikes and look quite identical. So, in terms of wheelbase and ground clearance, the SP 125 is longer and sits lower than the Splendor iSmart. However, the Splendor is a slightly longer and taller bike than the Sp 125. Also, the Honda gets a bigger fuel tank, a lower seat height and a slightly heavier body when compared to the Hero bike.

Dimensions Honda SP 125 BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 Length (mm) 2020 2048 Width (mm) 785 726 Height (mm) 1103 1110 Wheelbase (mm) 1285 1270 Seat Height (mm) 790 799 Ground Clearance (mm) 160 180 Fuel Tank Capacity (litres) 11 9.5 Kerb Weight (kgs) 118 116

CHASSIS

In terms of chassis components, both the bikes share similar parts and are quite alike. The only difference is that the SP 125 gets a set of twin hydraulic shock absorbers at the rear, while the Splendor iSmart gets a standard set of twin shock absorbers. On the other hand, the rest of the components are exactly the same.

Chassis Honda SP 125 BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 Frame Diamond type Diamond type Front Suspension Telescopic Telescopic Rear Suspension Twin Hydraulic Shock absorbers Twin Shock absorbers Front Tyre 80/100 – 18 80/100 – 18 Rear Tyre 80/100 – 18 80/100 – 18 Front Brake 240mm Disc / 130mm Drum 240mm Disc Rear Brake 130mm Drum 130mm Drum

FEATURES

Talking about features, both the bikes are very fuel-efficient and much more eco-friendlier than the previous generation models, as they come fitted with new BS-VI engines. Apart from the new engines, Honda has also added a bunch of segment-first features in the SP 125. However, the Splendor iSmart misses out on many of the new and advanced features like a fully digital odometer, a LED headlamp, engine start-stop switch, a 5-speed gearbox and many more.

Features Honda SP 125 BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 Fully digital Odometer Yes No Dual-tone design Yes Yes Integrated Headlamp beam and passing switch Yes No LED headlamp Yes No Engine Start/Stop Switch Yes No 5-speed gearbox Yes No Tank Cowl Yes No

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Both the bikes are fitted with new BS-VI compliant engines. The Honda SP 125 gets a single-cylinder, air-cooled, 124cc engine that produces a maximum power of 10.7 HP at 7500 rpm and 10.9 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The power is then sent to the rear wheel via a new 5-speed gearbox. On the other hand, the Hero Splendor iSmart produces is powered by a single-cylinder, 113.2cc, air-cooled engine that produces a maximum power of 9 HP at 7500 rpm and 9.9 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, while being paired with a standard 4-speed gearbox.

Engine and Transmission Honda SP 125 BS6 Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 Displacement (cc) 124 113.2 Power (HP @ rpm) 10.7 @ 7,500 9 @ 7,500 Torque (Nm @ rpm) 10.9 @ 6,000 9.9 @ 5,500 Transmission 5-speed 4-speed BS-VI Compliant Yes Yes

PRICE

The drum variant of the SP 125 is almost Rs 17,500 more expensive than the standard variant of the Splendor iSmart. Prices for the Honda SP 125 BS6 start from INR 74,072 (ex-showroom, Mumbai) and prices for the Hero Splendor iSmart BS6 start from INR 57,630 (ex-showroom, Mumbai).