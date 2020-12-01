TVS Motor Company Registers 21% Surge In Sales In November 2020

TVS Motor Company sales grew by 21% registering 322,709 units in November 2020 as against 266,582 units in the month of November 2019. Total two-wheeler sales grew by 25% recording 311,519 units in November 2020 as against 249,350 units in November 2019. Domestic two-wheeler sales posted a growth of 30% registering 247,789 units in November 2020 as against 191,222 units in November 2019.

Motorcycle grew by 26% recording 133,531 units in November 2020 as against 105,963 units in November 2019. Scooter sales of the Company grew by 26% registering 106,196 units in November 2020 as against 84,169 units in November 2019. The Company’s total exports registered 74,074 units in the month of November 2020 as against 74,060 units in November 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered a growth of 10% with 63,730 units in November 2020 as against 58,128 units in November 2019.

The exports were adversely affected due to the unavailability of containers and impact on operations of Chennai port on account of Cyclone Nivar in the last week of November 2020. Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 11,190 units in November 2020 as against 17,232 units in November 2019.

The company’s latest introduction has been the ARIVE app for TVS motorcycles. The Augmented Reality Interactive Vehicle Experience (A.R.I.V.E) app allows an in-depth product exploration and purchase experience using AR technology, from the convenience of the homes. The TVS A.R.I.V.E app will make its foray with a module on the company’s flagship models, TVS Apache RR 310 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V, catering to its tech-savvy customers.

This will be followed by the inclusion of the entire range of TVS products. The app will offer an independent module for every product, which can be downloaded by users as per their preference and interest. Each module is further divided into three different modes, namely, Place to explore (AR-based), Scan a real bike (AR based) and the 3D mode (for non-AR compatible devices). Each of these modes offers multiple hotspots that highlight the critical features through an X-ray vision of the vehicle, supported by a detailed description, videos, animations, and more. The app also provides the Sell Through Process option for last-mile connectivity. Through this, users can schedule a test ride, locate the nearest dealer, or book their vehicle online.