Hero MotoCorp Teases Xtreme 160R Stealth Edition Ahead Of Its Official Launch

The Hero Xtreme 160R sort of turned things around for the homegrown bikemaker because it did have motorcycles in the respective segment earlier as well but they weren’t that well received. The Xtreme 160R reminded us that this is coming from the same company that gave us motorcycles like the CBZ and the Karizma. Hero is soon going to launch a new special edition of the Xtreme 160R to make the overall package even more desirable. The company has rolled out multiple teasers and if previously surfaced spy shots are to be believed, it is going to be a stealth edition of the Xtreme 160R.

What can we expect?

The Xtreme 160R is going to be draped in a matte black shade with blue accents splattered all across its bodywork. It is going to command a premium sum over the standard variants. It is also possible for Hero MotoCorp to include some additional features apart from a stealthy paint scheme. It could come loaded up with Bluetooth connectivity. Apart from the new colourway, everything else is expected to remain exactly the same as before.

Specs and features

Powering the new Xtreme 160R is a 160cc air-cooled BS-VI Compliant engine with Electronic Fuel Injection. The motor delivers a power output of 15 Bhp at 8,500 RPM and 14 Nm of peak torque output. Tipping the scales at 138.5 Kg, the bike promises to sprint from 0 to 60 Km/hr in 4.7 seconds. The engine is mated to a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox and a multi-plate wet clutch.

In typical Hero MotoCorp style, the Xtreme 160R appears to offer a balance of comfort and sportiness and boasts of an ergonomically optimized set-up for the rider. It features 37mm Telescopic front forks and a 7-step adjustable rear mono-shock suspension. At the rear, a 130/70-17” radial rear tyre promises to offer superior grip in all riding conditions and braking duties are carried out by 276mm front & 220mm rear petal disc brakes. Ground clearance stands at 170mm.

As far as the design is concerned, the motorcycle is an aggressive streetfighter and gets all-LED headlights, inverted LCD instrument console. It has a seat height of 796mm. It gets a muscular fuel tank of capacity 12 litres. Also complementing the design are the LED DRLs at the front, the LED indicators with hazard switch and down to the rear LED tail lamp with an H-signature. In terms of features, it offers a Hazard light switch, an inverted Digital display and a side stand engine cut off function.