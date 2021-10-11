Tata Punch To Get 5-Star GNCAP Crash Test Safety Rating?

Tata Motors has made a significant leap when it comes to the safety aspect of their cars. The time isn’t far when we might get to see Tata cars actually standing true to the ‘bulletproof’ phrase. That might be an exaggeration but there’s one thing for sure, Tata’s cars are one of the safest at the moment when it comes to made-in-India vehicles. Expectations were high for the Tata Punch as well and as it turns out, it certainly has impressed and how! We recently drove the Punch and came back impressed and now, a YouTube video has revealed a leaked clip that shows that the Punch has achieved a 5-star GNCAP crash-test rating!

Reasons behind it scoring a perfect 5-star

The Punch is built around the same ALFA architecture that made its debut on the Altroz and for the uninitiated, the Altroz also gets a 5-star Global NCAP crash test rating like the Nexon. Apart from its strong underpinnings, the Punch also gets some noteworthy safety features as standard fitment across the range – dual-front airbags, ABS with EBD, anti-stall feature, collapsible steering column and more.

Specs and features

The Tata Punch will be powered by the same 1.2 L naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine that powers the Altroz. Tuned for the Punch, the engine puts out 86 PS and 113 Nm torque. The engine can be paired to a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox.

The Punch is India’s first Sub-Compact SUV, which offers the agility of a hatch with the DNA of an SUV. It is equipped with advanced AMT with a unique TractionPro Mode which enables easy driving through treacherous driving conditions. It also gets Brake Sway Control that detects the tendency of instability during abrupt braking before the ABS kicks in to avoid vehicles swaying from the driving path The Punch also gets the signature 90° opening doors like the Altroz for easy ingress-egress.

Auto Headlamps & Rain Sensing Wipers

Push Button Start

Over 25 Utility spaces

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Cooled Glove Box

7″ Harman Infotainment system with Android Auto & Apple Carplay

7” TFT Instrument Cluster

iRA Connected Car Technology with What3Words & Natural Voice tech

Auto-Engine Start/Stop

Colours and variants

Tata has decided to call the variants personas and the Tata Punch will be available in four of those. The base variant is called Pure followed by Adventure, Accomplished and Creative personas. The Punch will be available in 7 colour options. Calypso Red and Tornado Blue are exclusively available only in the Creative persona and will come with white dual-tone as standard. Meteor Bronze, Tropical Mist, Atomic Orange, Orcus White and Daytona Grey are the other colour options. Besides customers can choose from Rhythm and Dazzle packages to customize their Punch.