Hero MotoCorp Raids Manufacturers And Traders Of Fake Parts In Gujarat

As part of its initiative to curb the menace of spurious parts, Hero MotoCorp conducted a series of raids on the manufacturers and traders of spurious parts in Ahmedabad. In a sequence of actions last week, Hero MotoCorp – under the supervision of the Ahmedabad Police, (Shapur Rangila Police Station) – raided five establishments which include:

Simandhar Automobiles

Auto Needs

Gayatri Auto Spares

Devan Auto Spares Parts

Bhairav Auto Parts, located at Cama Commercial center in Mirjapur locality of Ahmedabad

As a result of the raids, close to 800 counterfeit parts were seized in the operation. A FIR (No. ‘3131/17’) was registered against

Bakulbhai Rashikhlal Shah (Simandhar Automobiles)

Alpes Balachand Shah (Auto Needs)

Jasvantshi Bachushi Chuhana (Gayatri Auto Spares)

Sunil J. Vidhani (Devan Auto Spares)

Sanjay Chinu Bhai Shah (Bhairav Auto Parts) for violations of the Copyright Act

In April 2016, Hero MotoCorp launched the initiative ‘Fight Fake, Stay Safe’ with the objective of ensuring the safety of vehicles and those riding it. Since the commencement of the program, Hero MotoCorp has seized more than 21 lakh spurious parts and counterfeit labels through raids organised across the country. The Company has conducted 77 raids in 26 cities so far.

The company is determined to expand this drive to other cities in the near term and intends to take strict actions against such unscrupulous traders selling counterfeit Hero spare parts. Original Hero Genuine Parts (HGP) bear the Unique Parts Identification (UPI) code. Customers can confirm the genuineness of the part by sending UPI code through SMS on 9266171171. Hero has over 6,000 customer touch points across the country, making genuine Hero spare parts available to millions of its customers.

Note: Images For Representation Purpose Only