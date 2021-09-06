Hero MotoCorp Launches “Corona Warriors On Wheels”; Hands Over 70 Two-Wheelers

Hero Mototcorp, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is in the news again and for only good reasons. In their continuous effort to contribute towards the community in the state of Haryana which is home to their manufacturing plant, Hero has donated 70 two-wheelers to the Haryana Health Deparment to flag off the “Corona Warriors On Wheels” program.

Hero’s Corporate Social Responsibility arm – “Hero WeCare” handed over 50 Xtreme 160R motorcycles and 20 Dentini 125 scooters to Director-General of Health Services, Haryana. These vehicles will be allocated to the health workers including doctors and medical staff for community service across the state. These vehicles will be used by the front-line health workers who are spearheading the COVID-19 work to provide door-to-door medical services including testing, sanitization, counselling, and mobile vaccination across the city.

Official Statement

Receiving the vehicles, Dr Veena Singh, MD, Director General Health Services, Haryana said “These motorcycles and scooters will prove to be an advantage in our fight against COVID-19 and we are grateful to Hero MotoCorp for extending their support to us. This initiative will go a long way in our fight to stop COVID-19 across the state and widen the scope of our relief activities for the affected people in the district. Helping hands from responsible corporates like Hero MotoCorp helps us to strengthen our mission of bringing relief to the people.”

Bharatendu Kabi, Head – Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) & Corporate Communication, Hero MotoCorp said, “As a responsible corporate citizen, Hero MotoCorp remains committed to contributing to the betterment of society. We are happy to be associated with the Project “Corona Warriors on Wheels” to support the vaccination drive as initiated by the Director-General Health Services in the state. The initiative is in continuation to our ongoing efforts to further accelerate the COVID-19 relief measures in Haryana. I am sure, these Hero motorcycles and scooters will support the “Corona Heroes” by providing convenient mobility solutions.”

