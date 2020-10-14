Hyundai Motor Group Appoints Euisun Chung as Chairman

Hyundai Motor Group has made an important announcement regarding its management team. As per the carmaker, Euisun Chung, who was the Executive Vice Chairman, has been promoted to the position of Chairman of the Group. Chairman Mong-Koo Chung was inaugurated to the position of Honorary Chairman. Hyundai Motor Company, Kia Motors Corporation, and Hyundai Mobis Co. each held extraordinary board meetings to discuss the inauguration. All members of the boards unanimously endorsed the inauguration of Euisun Chung as the new Chairman of the Group.

Hyundai Motor Group will open a new chapter in its history under Euisun Chung’s leadership. Embracing the vision ‘Together for a Better Future,’ the Group will develop and acquire key technologies and capabilities to overcome market uncertainties, including COVID-19. In his inauguration remarks, Euisun Chung presented the future direction of the Group as one focused on ‘customers,’ ‘humanity,’ ‘future,’ and ‘social contribution.’

“All of our goals and efforts must be customer-centric. The first step to customer happiness is to enable them to focus on their own lives through the perfect quality of our products and services,” said the newly inaugurated Chairman Chung. Over the years, Chung has stressed the customer-centric approach and customer satisfaction and applied the concept more broadly to all of humanity.

“For the free movement and prosperity of humanity, we will develop the world’s most innovative and reliable autonomous driving technology, offering entirely new mobility experiences,” said the Chairman. Chung is spearheading the Group’s transformation from an automaker into a future mobility solution provider.

The Group will offer mobility solutions tailored to customer lifestyles and continue to grow its market leadership in various fields, including autonomous driving, electrification, hydrogen fuel cell, robotics, and Urban Air Mobility (UAM).

The Group recently formed a venture Motional Inc. with Aptiv to develop and deploy industry-leading full autonomous driving technology. It is collaborating with partners around the globe to provide mobility services that meet the varying needs of different regions. Furthermore, Chung foresaw the powerful possibilities of hydrogen energy and championed the growth of the hydrogen ecosystem, with the broad implementation of fuel cell technology beyond automobiles.

“Our world-class hydrogen fuel cell technology will be used not only in automobiles but also in various fields, as an eco-friendly energy solution for the future of humanity,” said Chung. “We will also realize the future of our imagination through Robotics, Urban Air Mobility (UAM), Smart City, and other innovations. These groundbreaking advancements will offer a higher plane of life experiences for humanity.”

Euisun Chung affirmed that he will continue and build upon the legacies of Founding Chairman Juyung Chung and Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung. “Carrying on their legacies, I would like to usher in a bold new future of Hyundai Motor Group with every single one of you,” said Chairman Chung. “There may be hurdles in our journey of entering a new future. But the spirit of Hyundai Motor Group has always made the impossible possible by encouraging optimism and team spirit.”