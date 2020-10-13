Hero Motocorp Revitalises “Hum Mein Hai Hero” Commercial For 2020

Over the years, Hero Motocorp has released televised commercials with tunes so catchy, they still resonate in a lot of ears. As the country’s biggest two-wheeler manufacturer continues to hold the numero uno position on the sales chart, ahead of the festive season, Hero Motocorp has revived the “Hum Mein Hai Hero” commercial for 2020.

Originally composed by maestro AR Rahman, the tune has been uplifted for the current times. Where the older version had come out at a time when Hero and Honda had just parted ways, this new version features Hero Motocorp’s current lineup and is themed on the nation’s comeback after the pandemic. Laced with lyrics which inspire and a tune which is in sync with present melodies, here’s what it looks like:

If you had missed out on the original version of this tune, it had come out nearly a decade ago and like this new version, had a message which asked to shed inner fear and charge ahead towards glory. Here’s what it was like:

For the upcoming festive season, Hero Motocorp has already released two special editions of its products. One of them is the Hero Maestro Edge 125 Stealth Edition, a sportier version of its flagship scooter. The Maestro Edge 125 Stealth will be available at a price of Rs 72,950 (Ex-Showroom, Delhi) at Hero MotoCorp dealerships across the country. The scooter’s design has been enhanced by fresh contemporary parametric patterns, sharp accents and an exclusive Matt Grey theme with crest badging. Powering this scooter is a 125cc BS-VI Compliant Programmed Fuel Injection engine with ‘XSens Technology’ – delivering a power output of 9 BHP @ 7000 RPM and torque-on-demand of 10.4 NM @ 5500 RPM.

The Hero Glamour motorcycle has also received a new special edition Blaze version. Draped in a special Matt Vernier Grey Color, the Glamour Blaze will be available at Hero MotoCorp showrooms across the country at Rs 72,200. Powering the bike is a 125cc BS-VI engine with XSens Programmed Fuel Injection. The engine produces a power output of 10.7 BHP @ 7500 RPM and torque of 10.6 Nm @ 6000 RPM. Over the standard bike, the Blaze edition gets a USB charger on the handle and comes with the side-stand indicator.