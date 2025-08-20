Hero Glamour X 125 Launched – Price, Features, Ride Modes, Tech and Full Details

At a Glance
- Hero MotoCorp rolls out the all-new Glamour X 125, pushing boundaries in the 125cc segment.
- Loaded with segment-first features such as Ride-by-Wire, Cruise Control, and three riding modes.
- Muscular new styling with LED lighting, a premium digital display, and practical touches.
- Priced at ₹89,999 (Drum) and ₹99,999 (Disc), ex-showroom Delhi.
Introduction
Hero MotoCorp has taken the wraps off the Glamour X 125, and it’s not just another commuter motorcycle. This is a bike that blends technology from bigger bikes, everyday practicality, and fresh styling into one complete package.
The Glamour name itself carries serious weight, with more than 8 million riders choosing it over the years. But this latest version is far more than an update—it’s Hero’s attempt to redefine what the 125cc class can be. Instead of simply being about mileage, the new Glamour X is designed to deliver tech, comfort, and a sense of aspiration for the everyday rider.
Design & Styling – Fresh, Sharp, and Premium
The first impression is clear: this is not your typical commuter. The Glamour X looks bold, modern, and muscular, giving it the presence of a bigger motorcycle.
- The muscular tank and sculpted bodywork add character and road presence.
- Hero’s ‘H’-signature LED lighting ensures it stands out at night, while the sleek tail lamp keeps things sporty.
- The multi-colour LCD display doesn’t just look premium; it also packs features like turn-by-turn navigation, Bluetooth pairing, distance-to-empty, and a gear indicator.
- Small but thoughtful touches that matters like premium switchgear with hazard lights show Hero’s focus on giving the bike a more upmarket feel.
This design direction makes the Glamour X 125 just as appealing to a young college rider as it would be to someone upgrading from a basic commuter.
Performance & Engine – Refined Yet Fun
Under the skin, the Glamour X is powered by Hero’s 124.7cc Sprint-EBT engine, which is tuned for both refinement and responsiveness.
- It puts out 11.4 BHP at 8250 RPM, enough to make city rides lively and highway runs comfortable.
- An engine balancer and silent cam chain help reduce vibrations, ensuring the ride feels smooth.
- The bass-heavy exhaust note adds a bit of big-bike character that commuters usually miss.
- Perhaps the cleverest feature here is the Low Battery Kick Startability—a world-first—so even if your battery runs low, you’re never left stranded.
This isn’t just a commuter that gets you from point A to B—it’s designed to feel more polished, more enjoyable, and more confidence-inspiring.
Technology – Raising the Bar in 125cc
What truly sets the Glamour X apart is the tech on offer, most of which has never been seen in this segment before.
- Ride-by-Wire brings crisp, precise throttle response—something usually reserved for premium bikes.
- Cruise Control is a rare luxury in this category, perfect for long highway stretches.
- Three Riding Modes—Eco, Road, and Power—let you tailor the bike’s performance to your needs.
- Panic Brake Alert automatically signals to vehicles behind during hard braking, adding a crucial safety element.
All of this is tied together by Hero’s AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) platform, making the Glamour X 125 one of the smartest motorcycles in its class.
Comfort, Ergonomics & Utility – Built for Everyday Riders
Hero hasn’t ignored the practical side of things. The Glamour X feels thoughtfully designed for daily use.
- A wide handlebar and upright stance ensure relaxed ergonomics, even in traffic.
- The spacious, cushioned seat makes it pillion-friendly for longer rides.
- High ground clearance means it can handle rough patches without worry.
- An under-seat storage box is big enough for two phones, a toolkit, and a first-aid kit—handy for commuters.
- A USB-C fast charging port keeps your phone juiced up on the move.
- A durable rear grab rail adds safety while complementing the bike’s premium look.
Together, these details make the Glamour X more than just stylish—it’s built for real-world convenience.
Hero Glamour X 125 – Highlights at a Glance
|Aspect
|Details
|Variants & Price
|Two options – Drum brake at ₹89,999 and Disc brake at ₹99,999 (ex-showroom Delhi).
|Engine
|124.7cc Sprint-EBT engine, 11.4 BHP at 8250 RPM, tuned for smoothness and response.
|Tech Package
|Ride-by-Wire throttle, Cruise Control, three ride modes, and Panic Brake Alert.
|Standout Feature
|World’s first Low Battery Kick Startability for extra peace of mind.
|Design
|Bold, muscular styling with LED lighting and a premium digital cluster.
|Comfort & Utility
|Spacious seat, ergonomic handlebar, USB-C charging, and under-seat storage.
|Best Suited For
|Young riders who want style and tech, and commuters upgrading for comfort.
Conclusion
With the Glamour X 125, Hero MotoCorp has gone far beyond the expectations of a regular 125cc commuter. It’s stylish enough to turn heads, refined enough for everyday use, and tech-savvy enough to rival bikes in higher segments.
At a price that stays under ₹1 lakh, it offers an impressive balance of practicality, comfort, and cutting-edge features. For anyone looking for a commuter that doesn’t feel basic or boring, the Hero Glamour X 125 is a fresh, future-ready choice.