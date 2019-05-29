Hero Electric Plans To Open 15 New Dealerships In The Next 2 Months

Today, one of India’s biggest 2-wheeler electric brands, Hero Electric, announced the expansion of its dealer network in the eastern and central parts of India. The brand has decided to expand its dealership network to strengthen its bond with all existing and potential customers in India. These dealership facilities will now also include advanced service workshops, which will be equipped with a fleet of highly trained and qualified professionals to ensure a high-quality after-sales service for all its existing customers.

The brand recently celebrated over 600+ successful dealership touchpoints in India. With an aim to deliver sustainable commuting solutions in the country, Hero Electric has also extended its network with eight new dealerships in Guwahati, Una, Kaithal, Rohtak, Baranagar, Shirwal, and Thenkasi. The brand has now planned to open over fifteen new dealerships in the next 2 months across cities like Amta, Timarani, Hazipur, Pratapura amongst others, which will be equipped with the entire range of Hero Electric scooters available across various categories (high-speed and high range) for all the new customers and will have full-service capabilities for all its existing customers.

These new dealerships would offer the best in class electric 2-wheeler sales and service facilities along with the entire range of Hero Electric products available in India. In line with the government’s new eco-friendly vision and the recent FAME 2 policy, Hero electric wants to create awareness, educate, and ensure availability of its range across India from Kashmir in the North to Tamil Nadu in the South, Gujarat in the West to Assam in the East, ensuring that maximum number of people are able to reach out and buy these zero emission, two-wheelers.

“At Hero Electric, we aim to provide eco-friendly mobility solutions to people. We are proud to have the largest dealer network across the country and recently crossed 600 touchpoints. Our eco-friendly products are accessible to many more people across India, enabling every Indian to have a chance to use zero emission, sustainable mobility solutions from Hero Electric. We are planning to open over 1500 touch points in the next 2 years to penetrate the most interior parts of the country.” says Mr Sohinder Gill, CEO Hero Electric India.