MINI Brings In Its All-New Range In India Starting At INR 38 Lakh

MINI has launched the all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch, the all-new MINI Convertible and the all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch in India today. This all-new MINI range will be available in petrol engines as Completely Built-up Units (CBUs). Test Drives and Bookings are open at all MINI authorised Dealers and the MINI Online Shop.

Exterior

The all-new MINI 3-Door Hatch and the all-new MINI Convertible now look better than ever with their simplified and modernised design. This new exterior design language now puts MINI’s unmistakable appearance in a purist form with enhanced aesthetics. The front view is expressive and is dominated by the new characteristic hexagonal radiator grille which exudes a modern, sophisticated aura and the round hallmark MINI LED headlights. The fog lights are now integrated with the LED headlights. The LED side indicators are integrated into the redesigned side scuttles. The short overhangs continue to define the side view along with striking new contours of the wheel arch surrounds.

The all-new MINI John Cooper Works Hatch features a new hexagonal radiator grille at the centre section and has a characteristic honeycomb pattern with a cross member at the bottom edge finished in red. Reserved solely for the top athlete, the exclusive John Cooper Works bonnet stripes add a distinctively race-inspired look.

Interior

The interior is fresh, sophisticated and comes with two new MINI Interior Surfaces Silver Chequered (sporty style in which the instrument panel surface and the elliptical ring in the door are available in a Chequered design) and MINI Interior Surfaces Aluminium (opposing diagonal lines represents a modern, visually impactful evolution of the classical herringbone design). An 8.8-inch (22.35 cm) colour touchscreen display, touch-sensitive favourite buttons and Piano Black high-gloss surfaces are now standard features. In conjunction with the Ambient Light option, a new surface design with laser engraving accentuates the appearance of the LED light ring surrounding the central instrument.

The operating system controller placed on the centre console now features an all-black surface in conjunction with a navigation system. The optional 5-inch (12.70 cm) multifunctional instrument display on the steering column gives the drivers cockpit a whole new feel.

Performance

When it comes to power, the MINI 3-Door Hatch and MINI Convertible makes no compromises and are powered by the latest MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology offering outstanding performance and fuel efficiency. The 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine with TwinPower Turbo Technology mobilises a peak output of 192 hp/141 kW and produces a maximum torque of 280 Nm at 1,350 – 4,600 rpm. The MINI 3-Door Hatch sprints from 0 to 100 km/hr in 6.7 seconds while the MINI Convertible takes 7.1 seconds for 0 to 100 km/hr.

Performance is paramount and keeps the adrenaline pumping in the MINI John Cooper Works Hatch. Awe-inspiring torque is generated by the 2.0 litre, 4-cylinder TwinPower Turbo engine that can hit 100 km/hr in 6.1seconds, mobilising a peak output of 231 hp/170 kW and a maximum torque of 320 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm.

The precision-tuned 7-Speed Double Clutch Steptronic Transmission in MINI 3-Door Hatch and Convertible and the 8-Speed Steptronic Sport Transmission in MINI JCW Hatch offers even more efficient, comfortable and sporty driving thrill due to a broader gear spread and smaller engine speed steps. The MINI John Cooper Works Hatch features paddle shifters for an even sportier driving experience.

Electronics and features

MINI Driving Modes enable an individualised vehicle set-up focusing on ride comfort, enhanced sportiness or efficiency according to driver’s preference. In addition to the standard MID mode there is a choice of SPORT and GREEN mode. Driver Assistance Systems include Cruise Control, Park Assistant, Rear View Camera and Head-Up Display.

The all-new MINI range is stacked with cutting-edge safety technology. The standard safety equipment comprises of front passenger airbags, Brake Assist, 3-Point Seat Belts, Dynamic Stability Control, Crash Sensor, Anti-lock Braking System, Cornering Brake Control, Run-flat tyres and Rear-View Camera as standard. The MINI Convertible features a Rollover Protection System for additional safety.

The standard MINIMALISM technology includes auto start/stop function, brake energy recuperation, active cooling air flaps and electromechanical power steering.