Hero Electric Continues To Lead Electric Two-Wheeler Segment

Hero Electric continues to lead the way for the electric two-wheeler segment in India as per the latest reports. According to the latest EV monthly updates released by “JMK Research and Analytics” Hero Electric, continues to be a clear winner in the first four months of the current year with a market share of 36% in the High-Speed Segment.

Hero Electric dominates 45 percent market share in remaining categories, which places it in a leadership position across all-electric two-wheeler segments. The initiatives taken by Hero in the last four months are being applauded by the industry and customers alike.

Hero Electric has revealed that in the current months, online sales channels have been a focus area. This paved the way for 40,000 customer engagements, and resultantly, a six-fold increase in online sales over April – July FY20. During this period the company launched a series of attractive schemes to appease to a contemporary audience including, Be a Bike Buddy; Be a Green Hero; Take home a Hero- return if you don’t like it, that led to greater inquiries and interest of the customers even during the peak lockdown period.

Commenting on the feat and impact of the brand’s swift actions amidst the lockdown, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Our quick thinking, willingness to take risks, and trying different methods paid-off to not let the lockdown negatively impact our business. This fresh approach also kept our people, driven, and motivated and our stakeholders assured.”

Hero further added, “We are happy to have been able to attract customers, more in fact, during this troubled period of lockdown and pandemic. Coming out on top with the highest number of electric scooters sold – across all categories – between April and July is a testament of our unwavering determination to work harder. We have great plans for the second half of 2020, and we are not going to let anything deter us from achieving what we set out to this year. Our no-emission mission continues.”

With sales operations restarted, a number of schemes have been introduced to attract audiences. Hero Electric expects to achieve record sales through the current FY despite the lockdown for FY21. This month, Hero Electric has announced a partnership with Autovert Technologies. With this, customers can now opt for subscription-based financing plans. All-inclusive subscription plans start at Rs 2,999 per month and are inclusive of bundled services like comprehensive insurance, service and maintenance, loyalty bonuses, and upgrade options.