Hero MotoCorp Donates First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) To Gurugram Hospital

The fight against Covid-19 is an ongoing battle. Even though restrictions have eased from how things were three months ago, the number of fresh infected cases continues to rise in the country. Therefore, continued support for the medical and healthcare staff is the need of the hour.

In accordance with this, Hero MotoCorp has handed over two first responder vehicles to the Civil Hospital in Gurugram. This initiative is part of Hero MotoCorp’s ongoing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives towards COVID-19 relief efforts.

Hero claims that these unique and utilitarian vehicles will be useful for reaching out to patients in rural and remote areas and comfortably moving them to the nearest hospitals. These First Responder Vehicles (FRVs) have been custom-built as an accessory on the powerful Xtreme 200R motorcycles of Hero MotoCorp.

The FRVs has been equipped with a full stretcher with a foldable hood mounted on the side, essential medical equipment such as a detachable first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher and other safety features such as LED Flasher Lights, foldable beacon light, emergency wireless public announcement system and siren.

Commenting on this occasion, Vijay Sethi, Chief Information Officer, Chief Human Resources Officer; Head Corporate Social Responsibility, Hero MotoCorp, said, “Continuing its support to fight COVID-19 pandemic, Hero MotoCorp has embarked on a major initiative of handing over first-responder vehicles to the frontline personnel of various state authorities in order to support the patients located in rural and remote areas.”

Further adding to the discussion he said, “Designed and developed by the engineers at Hero’s Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Jaipur and the New Model Centre (NMC) in Gurgaon, first responder vehicle comes with all the essential medical equipment that provides immediate assistance for the patients who need to be transported to the hospital.”

Other CSR Activities By Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp has been one of the frontrunners when it comes to CSR activities during this pandemic. The world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer has already distributed 14 lakhs meals, 37,000 litres of sanitizers, 30 lakhs face masks and 15,000 PPE kits to Government Hospitals, Police Department and other agencies. Earlier as well, the company had donated sixty of these FRVs to the authorities. These FRVs are based on the Xtreme 200R motorcycle which is yet to receive its mandatory BS6 emission update.