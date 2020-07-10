Hero Electric Collaborates With Pathkind Diagnostics To Battle Covid-19

Hero Electric, today announced its Be Safe – Keep Safe program in collaboration with Pathkind Diagnostics – a leader in healthcare and diagnostics. During this COVID crisis, being safe while keeping others safe is very critical. With that in mind, Pathkind Diagnostics found a unique solution of using electric-powered Hero Electric scooters to achieve that goal. These scooters would be used by Pathkind to provide end to end, completely safe and fully sanitized sample collection process across the country.

The collaboration between the two organizations is supported by their shared ideology of ‘prevention is better than cure’. While Hero Electric works towards the betterment of environment before it reaches a state where there is no coming back from, Pathkind Diagnostics works towards detecting any signs of early diseases in order to give people a longer, healthier life, especially in these unprecedented and uncertain times.

Collection of test samples from far-flung areas is a stressful job and very costly. Hero Electric scooters provide a perfect solution for a “home to home” commute at a fraction of the cost of public transport or even a petrol bike. These custom Hero Electric scooters will come with a cargo compartment and a unique branded livery. This would allow riders to safely take and transport samples efficiently and securely across Pathkind’s centres.

Hero Electric scooters will also allow riders to be extra cautious and avoid shared mobility and even petrol pumps where usually currency exchange poses a problem. All these benefits will be accorded to the riders who will also simultaneously be contributing towards a safer, cleaner environment. Hero Electric scooters come with portable lightweight Li-batteries that get fully charged in 4 hours, giving riders a range of more than 100 kms. The option of a third battery furthers this range to over 150 kms, thereby addressing any concerns and anxiety over range. Hero Electric scooters have minimal maintenance and service needs thus, taking away the stress from the riders.

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Sanjeev Vashishta, MD & CEO, Pathkind Diagnostics said, “This coming together of Pathkind and Hero Electric is of great significance for us and our belief which is ‘prevention is better than cure’ as timely diagnosis prevents people from falling sick, extensive use of EVs’ would ensure longitivity of our planet. Having our fleet converted to electric powered two-wheelers is going to have a multi-fold merits in our operations. It will greatly help riders to practice social distancing in today’s unprecedented times of COVID-19 and also increase the response time & efficiency while keeping costs under check. The key to being an efficient diagnostics lab is to provide quick turnaround time to the patients in terms of collection of their samples and providing the reports expeditiously to facilitate early treatment of the disease. This tie-up will help our customers, patients, riders and us to achieve that while keeping in check the health and hygiene aspect of everyone and in the process being eco-friendly. Pathkind is the fastest emerging company in the diagnostics arena and Hero Electric is the flagbearer of electric vehicles in the country. We are glad to have found a partner in them.”

Talking about the partnerships and its importance Mr. Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “We are delighted to partner with Pathkind Diagnostics, which is one of the most respected and leading names in healthcare and diagnostics in India. This is just a start of EVs tapping into and giving organizations a very compelling alternative mobility solution. This is, of course, aimed to save the environment, reduce costs while increasing the efficiency and revenue for the organizations. Through this partnership, both Hero Electric and Pathkind are paving the road to a cleaner, greener, and healthier environment. Hero Electric will continue to work towards strengthening its B2B portfolio and drive eco-friendly change in the industry while also helping organizations realize the benefits of the electric-powered fleet to the ICE fleet.”