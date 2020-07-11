This Nissan GT-R Wouldn’t Mind Going Off the Road

The Nissan GT-R is renowned for many things, particularly for being an absolute hit amongst tuners from around the world who swear by the name ‘Godzilla’. So much so that if you don’t get your GT-R tuned or customized, it almost certifies as a sin. The potential it has and the ability to withstand bucket loads of power and torque makes it an exceptional car. An updated version might be long overdue and the competition might be giving it a tough time but there’s no match for its overall appeal and legacy.

Several Nissan GT-Rs are found demolishing lap timings on a racetrack, or popping up wheelies while participating in a drag race but how often do you see a GT-R going off the beaten path and leaving just a huge cloud of sand behind? Not very.

Netherlands based Classic Youngtimers Consultancy worked on a stock Nissan GT-R and turned it into an off-road-capable vehicle. And guess what? It is available for sale too! Some modifications had to be done because the stock Nissan GT-R cannot even imagine going off the road and handle the rough terrain.

To handle more rugged terrain, this GT-R has 4.72 inches (12 centimetres) of additional ride height. There are also new, larger tyres. The tyres can be replaced with more off-road capable ones to make it an even more interesting proposition. The bigger rubber is covered by Black wing/fender flares with exposed fasteners.

The powertrain

Talking about the performance figures which have always been the GT-R’s forte, it is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbo V6 making over 600 bhp (447 kilowatts). Classic Youngtimers Consultancy claims that this output is even more than what the 600-bhp GT-R Nismo has. To give you an idea, the Nissan GT-R can hit 0-60 mph in under 2.9 seconds. However, with extra drag because of the lifted height, the extra weight of the roof rack and less aggressive tyres might hamper the performance a little.

The car is wrapped in a camouflage pattern while utilizing a white background with blobs of light grey, gunmetal, and dark red. The custom wrap goes really well with the rugged appearance of the car. The list of modifications also includes a custom roof rack which holds a full-sized spare wheel, a forward-pointing LED light bar, huge lights with amber lamps in a crosshair pattern on the front bumper.

This isn’t the first time that the Netherlands based company has pulled off something like this. They are pretty obsessed with turning purpose-built sportscars into off-road friendly vehicles. They also pulled off an amazing job with a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Bentley Continental GT.

In other related news, Nissan partnered with Italdesign, an Italian automotive engineering firm to develop GT-R50 which was to commemorate the GT-R’s 50th anniversary. Limited to only 50 units, this beast is powered by a hand-assembled 3.8-litre V6 engine which produces 720PS and 780Nm of torque. It gets a host of upgrades including twin high-flow, large-diameter GT3 competition-spec turbochargers and larger intercoolers. There are heavy-duty crankshaft, pistons, connecting rods and bearings, high-flow piston oil jets; revised camshaft profiles; higher-flow fuel injectors; and optimized ignition, intake and exhaust systems.