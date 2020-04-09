Hero CoLabs Design Challenge Gives You A Chance To Win An Xpulse 200

To keep themselves engaged, people have been throwing all kinds of challenges at each other through social media. Hero Motocorp has joined the trend and has announced the CoLabs design challenge, providing a platform to enthusiasts, brand fans, students and professionals to showcase their creativity and design skills. The Challenge has already received over 1000 registrations, within a day of launch.

Hosted in two categories, the challenge requires participants to design their own version of graphics for the Hero Splendor+ (Challenge #1) or design a Hero T-Shirt / Hero Riding Jacket (Challenge #2) or both. Interested contestants can visit the official website of Hero MotoCorp (www.heromotocorp.com) or the microsite (www.herocolabs.com) to register and submit their entries. The last date of submission is April 21, 2020.

Also Read: BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S To Be Launched Soon

The grand prize for the winner of this challenge is a brand new Hero XPulse 200. The First runners-up will receive Hero Accessories or vouchers worth Rs 10,000 and second runners-up will receive Hero Smart Sunglasses. Additionally, there will be 15 special mentions that will receive vouchers worth Rs 500 each. In addition to the prizes and rewards, Hero MotoCorp may also make it a memorable experience for the participants by putting some of the entries into production.

After submission of entries on the official website, Hero MotoCorp will post the top 50 designs, across categories, on the microsite for voting. Participants will also have the opportunity to post their designs on their personal Social Media pages to maximize the support for their entries. Winners will be decided based on the voting results of the microsite and an internal Jury as formed by Hero MotoCorp. The Winners, Runners-Ups and Special Mentions will be announced on May 5, 2020, on Hero MotoCorp’s social media platforms. There will be separate prizes for Challenge #1 and Challenge #2.

Commenting on this initiative, Malo Le Masson, Head of Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp said, “Hero CoLabs is an exciting new platform, allowing individuals to showcase their talents. This initiative is based on the two pillars of our mission – to collaborate and co-create. We are creating a community defined by their genuine and meaningful engagement, passion and creative spirit. Hero CoLabs will expand to other aspects of innovation, this is just the beginning.”