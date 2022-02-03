Here’s Your First Look At The Upcoming Bajaj-Triumph Motorcycle!

After a long wait, we finally get to take our first look at the Bajaj-Triumph motorcycle that was spotted testing overseas. The Bajaj-triumph motorcycles are expected to be named under the Triumph series (tiger, Street, Trident, Bonneville). However, it could turn out to be something else entirely! Though the details are scarce at the moment, we expect it to be available with a 350cc engine and go up against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350, Yezdi Roadster 350.

Design

When you look at the test mule, it seems that this is a production-ready model. This motorcycle is surely a cruiser, the seat is in the dual piece so the comfort for the pillion is maintained. The motorcycle also gets alloy wheels and USD forks that show the purpose of the motorcycle is on the highway and intercity rides. There are some useful features on offer too such as the round headlight, dual-tip exhaust, bar end mirror, an LED headlight, taillight, and a TFT instrument cluster. Overall, the motorcycle looks fresh among the competition.

Performance

Though power figures and engine specifications are not released yet, it is expected that this motorcycle will be powered by a single-cylinder 350cc engine since it will compete with Royal Enfield Meteor 350 and Yezdi Roadster 350.

More about the Bajaj-Triumph partnership

Bajaj already has a partnership with KTM which proved to be quite successful for both companies. Looking at this, the partnership with Triumph could also be fruitful by spawning a new bike. The “Twinner” name could be used for a twin-cylinder bike but there is no official news to claim this. We think Bajaj would develop this bike with Triumph as part of their deal. The two firms revealed that the Bajaj-produced Triumphs would span 200-750cc models and would hit the streets sometime in 2022.

Official Statement

Miles Perkins, Triumph’s Head of Brand Management, had this to say about the development “I have seen the development motorcycles and the prototype for those, it’s all on track. We haven’t yet confirmed exactly what the bikes are and exactly when we will launch them but the news is forthcoming soon.” Triumph hasn’t revealed what kind of motorcycles are under development but there’s one thing for sure, that they are planning to release the small-capacity motorcycles globally. The new small-capacity lineup wouldn’t solely be limited to Asian countries only.

