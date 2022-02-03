Planning To Book The Toyota Hilux? Here’s Some Bad News For You!

The Toyota Hilux has been in the global market since 1968 and its latest 2022 iteration has finally made it to India. It recently made its debut wherein Toyota announced that pre-bookings for the truck are open. Though the launch is still some time away in March, Toyota has officially announced the closure of bookings due to high demand. This comes in as a surprise considering the prices haven’t even been revealed yet!

What can we expect:

The Hilux shares the same IMV-2 platform as the Innova and the Fortuner. Having said that, this pickup is significantly longer than the two cars, measures just under 5.3m in length, and has a wheelbase of over 3m making it a behemoth on the road. In India, the Hilux is offered with a double-cab body style. The width of this pickup is roughly the same as the Indian Fortuner. At the front, this truck gets a large hexagonal grille, clad with plastic.

The Hilux is available in three variants; STD MT, High MT, and High AT. While all these trims offer a decent level of standard equipment there is still quite a difference between the three. All models carry the same engine under the hood, but there is a big difference in torque output between the manual and the automatic gearboxes. The truck is powered by a 2.8L 4-Cylinder Turbo diesel engine which puts out 204PS of power and 420Nm of torque with a manual gearbox and 500Nm of torque with an automatic gearbox.

All models are 4X4 and have the same dimensions as well. The truck has a payload capacity of 435Kg and a pulling power of 3.5 tons. Talking about gearboxes, the manual variants get 6-Speed iMT, while the automatic variant gets a 6-Speed Sequential Shift Transmission with a Shift lock. One more difference is that the STD MT variant comes with 17-inch tires, while the High MT and High AT variants come with 18-inch tires. Almost all safety equipment and interior features are the same in all models.

All cars get Hill start-assist, Hill descent control, Auto limited-slip differential, Traction control, Rear parking camera, Cruise Control, and Electronic stability control. Features include; an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, a 6-Speaker sound system, and driving modes; Eco & PWR Mode.