VW Polo Legend Edition: One Last Hurrah For The Popular Hatchback!

It’s been 12 years since the Volkswagen Polo hit the Indian market. Since then, Volkswagen has sold over 3 lakh units of the popular premium hatchback. It is commendable how the Polo kept chugging along with minor updates whereas the competition saw multiple generation changes. Now, Volkswagen has launched the Legend edition of the Polo to mark the end of its production. The Polo Legend edition is priced at ₹10.25 lakh and we expect it to available in limited numbers.

What’s new?

The Polo Legend edition is based on the top-spec GT TSI variant. It gets a few additions to the exterior such as the ‘Legend’ badging on the fender and boot. The side gets new black decals and the roof gets black treatment as well. Lastly, the boot gets a black garnish as well. The interiors are unchanged and it gets the same dashboard layout which is outdated according to the latest standards. The equipment list includes Digital Infotainment System with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, steering-mounted controls, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, auto-dimming IRVM and electrically folding mirrors.

Safety features include Hill-start Assist, traction control, ABS, dual airbags, vehicle stability control system, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The Polo GT TSI comes powered by a 1.0-liter 3-cylinder TSI engine which produces 107bhp and 175Nm of torque. This engine comes mated to a six-speed automatic transmission. The 0-100 km/h acceleration of Polo GT TSI is 9.66 seconds. If the rumours are to be believed, the Polo Legend edition could have a limited run of just 700 units.

Official statement

Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said “The Volkswagen Polo is an iconic carline that has evoked various emotions amongst consumers. From its market introduction till date, the Volkswagen Polo has enjoyed the privilege of being the first car to a family, an enthusiast’s dream and the preferred choice for a mother owing to its timeless and sporty design, safety, fun-to-drive experience and strong build quality. The Volkswagen Polo has been the brands’ much-loved product that deserves a grand celebration. For this, the brand is introducing the celebratory limited ‘Legend edition’ for the enthusiasts who will take pride in owning the last limited units of the iconic Polo.”