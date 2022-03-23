Tata’s DCA Transmission Could Make Its Way Into More Cars!

Tata recently launched the Altroz DCA which is the first Tata car to be fitted with a dual-clutch automatic transmission. The DCT is said to be tailor-made for Indian conditions it gets a lot of technology to improve its operations and also ensure long-term reliability. However, the Altroz won’t be the only car that will come fitted with this transmission. We expect the Altroz Turbo, Nexon, and Punch to get this transmission in the future too!

What to expect

The 6-speed DCT currently comes mated to the 1.2-liter 3-cylinder naturally aspirated Revotron petrol engine. It produces 85 hp and 113 nm of torque. Tata chose the NA petrol engine over the turbo petrol unit in the Altroz because the NA engine is clearly more popular. However, the DCT has been made robust and it can easily handle the higher torque output of the turbo petrol engine. The 1.2-liter turbo-petrol engine comes in two states of tune.

It produces 110hp and 140nm of torque in the Altroz whereas it produces 120hp and 170nm of torque in the Nexon. We believe that the Altroz Turbo will get the DCA next to cater to enthusiasts and also to go up against the i20 turbo DCT. The Nexon will receive the DCT treatment too considering that it currently comes mated to an AMT as opposed to the DCT and torque converter automatic gearbox offered by other SUVs. The Punch should be the last car to get the DCT considering that it was recently launched with an AMT. However, it should be an easy task considering that it shares the 1.2 NA petrol engine with the Altroz.

Tata’s DCA: A quick recap

The Altroz DCA comes with a wet-clutch transmission. This is a smart move considering that dry-clutch DCTs tend to heat up in Indian conditions which results in a failure. Tata claims that it gets innovative technology with 45 patents and that it is the world’s first DCT with a planetary gear system. Other features of the transmission include a Wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning, shift by wire technology, a self-healing mechanism, and auto park lock.