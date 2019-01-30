Here Are The First Sketches of the Škoda Kamiq – A New City SUV

SUVs are gaining more and more popularity every day, and nearly every car maker out there wants a pie of this segment. Škoda, in an attempt to get more action, will introduce a brand new SUV – the Kamiq. Here are some initial sketches of this SUV, which will be out this year, at the upcoming Geneva Motor Show, where it will become the Czech manufacturers smallest SUV on offer. Based on the MQB platform of the Volkswagen group, in terms of size, this SUV is similar in dimensions to the likes of the Nissan Kicks and the Hyundai Creta. Will it be introduced in the Indian market? Could be anybody’s guess.

For the first time, Škoda will adopt a split headlight design, with an LED DRL strip present on the top and the main headlight cluster located below. A’la the Harrier. The front grille is the same as other Škoda vehicles, with a strong rise in the bonnet extending till the Škoda badge. The Kamiq also comes with roof rails, which not only look good but could also offer the functionality to carry some weight. The rear profile of the car continues the aggressive and sporty design language, which looks rather nice. Škoda also has added a re-interpretation of the classic C-shaped taillight design. Both the front and rear clusters of the SUV get dynamic indicators.

Speaking about the upcoming new vehicle, Oliver Stefani, Škoda Chief Designer said: “In our new Kamiq city SUV we’ve implemented a completely new headlamp configuration. The two-part headlamps with daytime running lights above are a first for Škoda. They give the Kamiq a unique appearance and represent another interpretation of our successful SUV design language.”

In addition to its tough roads ready looks, the Kamiq will offer extra ground clearance and large wheels to underscore the powerful appeal. The Kamiq will also become the first SUV in Europe to carry the Škoda lettering in the middle of the tailgate instead of the familiar Škoda logo. Would you like to see something that looks like this to slug it out in the fiercely competitive premium compact SUV segment in India? Feel free to use our social channels to share your views.