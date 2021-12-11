Here Are Some Devices To Prevent Theft Of Your Motorcycle

In recent times, we have seen many people report their bikes being stolen. There are also many videos online that show a particular bike being targeted a lot by thieves. Most of us have worked hard to afford a bike with our own hard-earned money and we consider our bikes as one of our loved possessions. Here are some devices that will help owners to prevent their bikes from being stolen. All of these devices can be found online at a reasonable price.

GPS Tracker

There are many companies that provide you with a tracker for bikes. This tracker is connected via the battery of your bike. The tracker provides the owner with information like location, speed, time on the bike. The owner also gets information of impact as well. Some companies also provide an option to cut off the engine so that thieves can’t go any far with the bikes.

Anti-lock Device

This device provides the owner with a warning noise that we see in cars. Basically, if anyone is forcefully trying to unlock the bikes the device gets activated and the owner gets notified on his/her device. The safety alarm can only be switched off by the owner’s mobile phone with a code.

Disc Brake lock and Brake lever Lock

As the name suggests both locks are for the brakes. The Disc brake lock is a small device that locks the front disc brakes so that the bike can’t be moved from one place. The lever brake locks the front brake lever due to which the front brake is locked and the thief can’t move the bike.

Out of these 3 devices, the GPS Tracker is the best option for anyone. Installing a tracker will not only prevent the bikes from being stolen but will also help the owner recover the bike. It can also help the police to track down the culprit. There are many brands that provide trackers at very reasonable prices. Some devices start from ₹1,000 and can go all the way to ₹10,000.

