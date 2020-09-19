Hear The Honda Rebel 500 Roar Before Its India Launch!

Honda motorcycles India recently hinted at an upcoming motorcycle launch which will take place on 30th September. Though the manufacturer didn’t reveal any specific details, it did reveal that it will be a premium offering because it will be retailed through Honda’s Big Wing outlets. The confusion really had the best of us because there were a number of speculations floating in the air. But now, Honda has cleared the mist a bit as it has again teased us but this time around, the exhaust note of the upcoming bike is clearly heard.

Hear it yourself!

The exhaust note has given us what we were yearning for, a confirmation. The solid thumping almost clearly indicates that it is a cruiser and this mystery Honda has a twin-cylinder heart.

Why Rebel 500 makes sense

All the jigsaws put together gives us a special motorcycle, the Rebel 500. Honda India has made it pretty clear in the past that it is getting serious regarding the affordable performance motorcycle segment in India and will bring in its 500cc motorcycles on our shores. Out of all the 500cc motorcycles in the company’s portfolio, the Honda Rebel 500 suits the tagline the most. A laidback cruiser does make one feel like Royalty after all. Another fact which further strengthens this speculation is, Honda India is looking forward to taking the fight up to Royal Enfield and to do that, it will surely require a proper, retro-styled cruiser.

Specifications

Talking about the premium motorcycle now, the Rebel 500 is a blank canvas for one’s self-expression. It’s fairly simple to look at with bobbed fenders and fat chunky tyres. It features LED lights all around, a circular negative LCD display backlit in white and a comfortable riding posture. The Honda Rebel’s blacked-out exhaust system blends perfectly with the bike’s overall look. Another critical item in motorcycle design is the headlight. Another iconic element combining traditional and new, the Rebel’s instruments take a classic shape and fill it with totally up-to-date digital LCD information. New for 2020, the instruments now include a gear-position indicator and a fuel-consumption display.

The new Rebel 500 is powered by a 471cc, liquid-cooled parallel twin-cylinder engine that’s seen on the CBR500R. The motor makes 46.2PS at 8500rpm and 43.3Nm at 6000rpm, mated to a six-speed transmission and a slipper clutch. Fuel tank capacity is rated at 11.2 litres. The Honda Rebel 500 comes with a claimed mileage of 26kmpl. A seat height of 690mm should be ideal for short riders. In terms of hardware, the bike comes equipped with a low-slung tubular frame, a 41mm telescopic fork and twin rear shocks from Showa. Its braking setup comprises a single 296mm disc up front and a single disc at the rear. Its 16-inch tyres come wrapped in a 130/90-section front and 150/80-section rear tyre. The entire package weighs in at 191kg kerb.

Not only this, Honda is going all out in promoting this premium motorcycle. The bike maker sent us a pair of headphones with the bike’s exhaust note embedded in it. Stay tuned for more details regarding the upcoming Japanese cruiser.