Bajaj Releases A New TVC For Pulsar; Highlights The Concept Of ’2 Gaj Ki Doori’

Bajaj Pulsar has launched a new campaign, with a new television commercial “chalk lines”, which highlights the performance and technology of its range of motorcycles, with a very relevant message going out to all riders. As per the company, the TVC is not just a simple commercial advertisement, but, it’s also going to be the new way we ride in the challenging times of today, by maintaining at least 6 feet of social distance between every vehicle on road.

The pandemic has changed our lives in multiple ways, but now, in the new normal, we have acquired some new habits, which might stay with us forever. Instead of public transport, using a motorcycle has now become one of the safest modes of travel in these times.

This latest TVC features two riders performing some cool and gravity-defying stunts, with just one underlying rule, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance between them at all times.The entire concept is highlighted with the song of ‘2 gaj ki doori’ throughout the TVC. With this commercial, Bajaj has made a clear statement, that it believes in highlighting the adherence to the new normal, yet at the same time, not forgetting the desire to thrill.

Commenting on the occasion Mr. Narayan Sundararaman (Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd.) said, “Pulsar as a brand has always been the one to break boundaries and set new benchmarks. Be it technology or gravity-defying stunts, Bajaj Pulsar has always aspired to inspire. With new rules being written in this new age, what does not change is the fact that the product range designed and developed in India is still a bestseller and a world-beater. There is also a surprise for our legions of Pulsarmaniacs where they get a sneak peek of the new Pulsar NS editions in the film.”

“Pulsar ‘Two chalk lines’ is about our spirit of never giving up. It’s about us having the courage to ride out of this challenge too” says Sukesh Nayak, Chief Creative Officer, Ogilvy India.

Pulsar currently has variants ranging from Pulsar 125 to the flagship Pulsar RS200. This year, the company has also launched a new Split Seat variant in Pulsar 125 with an aim to expand its presence in the segment further by giving the sportiest offering amongst the peers.