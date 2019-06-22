Have A Look At Ford’s Latest TVC In The #DiscoverMoreInYou Campaign

‘The Decision’ is Ford’s latest story under its Brand Campaign – #DiscoverMoreInYou. After spreading awareness on the issue of road rage, accident prevention and ‘helping the injured’ in its previous videos, Ford India now presents a new emotive story in its third and final social video. This latest TVC is about adoption and the attitude of Indian consumers who aren’t afraid to challenge traditional customs, be it the car purchase or the life-changing decision of adoption.

The latest story features a bold, independent and confident woman who is travelling with her parents on a surprise holiday in her new Ford Freestyle. As they confidently drive up the hills in their compact utility vehicle, the daughter tells her father of the bigger purpose of the trip. Her plan is to drive back with a fourth passenger, a child that she will be adopting. The woman is looking for emotional support from her father, as she is planning on breaking social taboos and becoming a single independent parent. When she first told her parents about it, she got an uncertain look from both of them. However, her positive decisions in the past and her confident driving skills, result in the father prompting her to pull over. Their worried look, however, dissolves into a heart-wrenching, emotional moment as the father is seen walking towards them with a child-seat to welcome the new member in the car and the family.

Through these emotional stories, Ford’s campaign is touching relevant social issues that grip our society and require a discussion and debate. The campaign shows the owners taking actions, and being the change needed to build a better India. This video is BBDO’s first creative campaign for Ford India and has been led under the creative supervision of Josy Paul, Anunay Rai & Gaurangi Mathur. All the three TVCs have been directed by ace filmmaker Shimit Amin. Apart from being the leader in the UV segment, the company continues to promote safer roads through its #Cartesy and Driving Skills for Life programs.

“Our latest campaign – Discover the More in You – draws from experiences of our customers for whom the situations in Ford UVs lead to self-discovery, making them choose what’s right,” said Rahul Gautam, vice president, marketing, Ford India. “While our campaign continues to encourage viewers to make the right decisions, the third TVC is also a celebration of the changing face of Indian consumers who are confident, optimistic and believe in driving the change they want to see in the society.”