HARMAN Ready Display Becomes World’s First HDR10+ Automotive Certified In-Car Screen

HARMAN has pulled off another first in the car tech arena: the company’s Ready Display is the very first in the automotive industry to achieve HDR10+ Automotive certification, which quite simply means that the screen inside a car can now offer the same level of visual quality that we usually see on premium home TVs.
HARMAN is a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics, and this milestone exemplifies the pace at which in-car technologies are evolving. Cars are no longer just meant to drive; rather, they are slowly transforming into connected digital spaces.
What Makes This Certification Important
The Ready Display meets HDR10+ standards developed by HDR10+ Technologies LLC, in collaboration with Samsung and Panasonic.
It sets the expected benchmark of how quality visuals should look and feel inside vehicles.
For earning this label, the display has to pass many tests, including:
- Showing clear images in both bright and dark environments.
- Maintaining color accuracy and contrast even when lighting conditions change.
- Automatically adjust depending on the surrounding brightness outside – for instance, driving from sunlight into a tunnel.
The certification also validates HDR10+ “Adaptive” capabilities, which dynamically tune brightness and color in real time based on ambient light conditions.
This makes the screen easier to see and more comfortable for both the driver and passengers at any time of day.
About the HARMON Ready Display
The HARMAN Ready Display is designed using Samsung’s Neo QLED technology. It is available in three variants: NQ3, NQ5, and NQ7. These displays can automatically adjust color and brightness in real time, so what you see always looks balanced and lifelike.
Shilpa Dely, Vice President and Ready Display Business Lead at HARMAN, said the goal was to bring a “living room experience into the car.”
Getting the HDR10+ certification makes that goal real – combining technology, comfort, and design in one step.
Why It Matters for Automakers and Drivers
To automakers, this certification indeed provides them with a reliable and trusted display system, further enhancing cabin appeal. For drivers and passengers, it quite simply means a clearer, richer viewing experience.
It can help when you:
- Watch content while charging an EV.
- Use navigation with sharper clarity.
- Keep kids occupied on long drives.
The new Ready Display also contributes to safety and comfort; the more responsive and adaptable screen allows fewer distractions and makes visual driving information easier to read.
HARMAN has raised the bar for in-car screens. The combination of Samsung’s display know-how with automotive needs transforms an ordinary car display into something more advanced and useful. Now, every drive can look a little more like a movie – but with safety and clarity at the heart of it.