Lamborghini Temerario Super Trofeo Unveiled – New 650CV V8 Race Car to Replace Huracan in 2027

Italian carmaker Lamborghini has unveiled the Temerario Super Trofeo, a new race car that will enter the company’s motorsport portfolio in 2027. The car was unveiled at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli during the Lamborghini World Finals.
The new model will compete in the Asian, European and North American Super Trofeo championships. It is the sixth iteration of the Super Trofeo model since Lamborghini started its customer racing division, Squadra Corse.
The Temerario Super Trofeo takes the place of the Huracan Super Trofeo, which has been the race car of the brand for some years. The Huracan first appeared in the series in 2015 and continued through to two updated versions, while from 2009-2015, Lamborghini employed the Gallardo Super Trofeo and then the Gallardo LP 570-4 Super Trofeo as its first forays into customer racing.
Lamborghini says the new car is a continuation of its mission to produce racing cars for private customers and teams all over the world.
CEO Stephan Winkelmann said the idea of Super Trofeo started back in 2009 when the Gallardo Super Trofeo was introduced. At that time, Lamborghini wasn’t a racing brand, but customers pushed it in that direction. Since then, over 1,383 drivers have competed in the Super Trofeo series in 563 races around the world.
Winkelmann said the new Temerario will contribute to building stronger relationships with Lamborghini’s community, as well as to keeping the brand’s racing spirit alive.
Lamborghini’s CTO, Rouven Mohr, complemented: “the Temerario Super Trofeo is the definitive expression of our fun-to-drive philosophy.” And he continued to explain that this car represents a pure racing evolution of the road-going Temerario and shares many components with the GT3 version, thus becoming an ideal entry point for those eager to experience GT competition.
The Temerario Super Trofeo follows the Temerario GT3, which was presented earlier in 2025 at Goodwood Festival of Speed. The GT3 version will make its race debut at the 12 Hours of Sebring next year. Both cars share many parts including the engine and gearbox, making the Super Trofeo version a good first step for drivers who hope to move into GT3 racing later.
Under the skin, it packs a 650 CV twin-turbo V8 engine, derived from the 800 CV hybrid system on the Temerario Stradale but running here in non-hybrid form to deliver pure racing performance. The drivetrain features rear-wheel drive and a six-speed sequential Hoer gearbox, similar to the unit used on the GT3 model.
Some key highlights:
- ALU/CFK hybrid chassis with FIA roll cage
- ABS brakes and 12-point adjustable traction control
- Pertamina engine lubricants
- Capristo exhaust system
- KW suspension and BMC Air Filters
All these ensure the car is reliable for long-distance racing, while the weight remains low and performance is sharp.
Lamborghini will also adopt Dinamica Infinity, the world’s first 100% PES mono-component non-woven suede for automotive; this material offers a mix of sustainability and racing style and will make its launch with Lamborghini Motorsport’s Super Trofeo program in 2027.
The Temerario Super Trofeo is Lamborghini’s next step in its customers’ racing journey, incorporating lessons learned from the Huracan and the GT3 with new materials, new design, and new technology. When it hits the track in 2027, it will carry forward the brand’s growing racing legacy and give both professionals and gentleman drivers another reason to push a Lamborghini to its limits.