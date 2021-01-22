Harley-Davidson Street 750 And Street Rod Bite The Dust

In a move that caught many by surprise, Harley Davidson has decided to discontinue its most affordable motorcycles, the Street 750 and the Street Rod. Many were hoping for an upgrade in Harley’s street line-up and this was not what we hoped for. This move comes after shutting down of Harley’s facility in Bawal, Haryana. Both motorcycles in question were manufactured and exported from this facility.

Earlier, in September 2020, Harley had announced a shocking exit from India and to shut down its Bawal facility only to come back a month later in partnership with Hero MotoCorp. Now, the remainder of high-end motorcycles in India will be entirely CBU.

The Street 750 uses a classic American V-Twin engine with a 750 cc capacity. The engine is tuned to deliver 55 hp and 59 Nm which is sent to the rear wheel via a 6-speed gearbox. The bike is belt-driven just like all Harleys but unlike other Harleys, this is a liquid-cooled engine. The Street Rod 750 uses the same engine but it is tuned to deliver 70 hp and 62 Nm of torque. Apart from the power output, there are a few more cosmetic changes that differentiate the bikes. These bikes comprise the Street family that Harley Davidson offers in India and are the entry-level bikes in the Harley Davidson range.

Before discontinuation, the Harley Davidson Street 750 retailed for a discounted figure of INR 4.69 lakhs while the Harley Davidson Steet Rod demanded INR 5.99 lakhs ( all prices, ex-showroom ). The suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks up front twin shocks at the rear. The stopping power comes from disc brakes, which are governed by a dual-channel ABS.

Back in 2019, to celebrate a decade of operations on Indian soil, the Milwaukee based Harley Davidson had unveiled its first electric bike, the LiveWire here and also had introduced a special edition of the Street 750 which was a hot favourite pick. It was limited to 300 units only and had India-inspired graphic work on its body panels.

With Harley’s most affordable and one of its best-selling motorcycles no longer available, how much would you miss the Street series?