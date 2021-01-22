Okinawa Dual B2B Electric Scooter Launched At INR 58,998

Electric scooters make for a good weapon of choice for last-mile logistics and deliveries. They don’t have to clock hundreds of kilometres while doing so and that, exactly, is what works in their favour in this regard. The reason why we see many EV manufacturers dishing out targeted electric scooters with their main aim being facilitating last-mile deliveries. Okinawa too, has joined the party with its B2B electric two-wheeler – Okinawa Dual – priced at INR 58,998.

More details

With the largest loading capacity ever on a two-wheeler, Okinawa is deploying the Dual for last-mile logistics. With dual loading capacity on the front as well as the rear side of the vehicle, Okinawa Dual is a first-of-its-kind vehicle designed to cater to the niche requirements of delivery.

From heavy items such as gas cylinders, heavy hardware equipment, water cans etc to day-to-day items such as groceries, medicines, cold storage etc, to facilitate the same, Okinawa is offering additional customized accessories such as Delivery Box, Stackable Crates, Cold storage boxes for medicines, Cylinder carrier, Lab on wheels etc. that can seamlessly and safely carry these products. The Dual is available in two colours – Fire Red and Sunshine Yellow. Currently, the company ensures 92% localization in its products and aims to take this to 100% by April 2021.

Specs and features

Talking about relevant numbers, the Okinawa Dual is powered by a 250 Watt electric motor that has a top speed of 25 kmph. The low speed keeps it outside of stipulations like registration or driver’s license to use it. With a kerb weight of 75Kgs, the Okinawa Dual features a disc brake at the front and a drum brake on the rear side. For ease of charging, the company has included a 48W 55Ah detachable battery that can be charged 80% in 1.5 hours and entirely in about 4-5 hours, delivering a 130 km range on a single charge. The Li-ion battery pack ensures incomparable fast charging, making it highly reliable for B2B use. To ensure maximum comfort for the rider, Okinawa Dual comes with features such as Remote on function, Side footrest, Hard Mat design, etc. Phone holder, charging port, water bottle carrier, are amongst the many other utility features of the Okinawa Dual.

While Okinawa Dual is the most disruptive B2B EV, it can also be bought for personal use by an individual. For personal utilization, the company is offering an additional push-type pillion, a lower 48V 28Ah Battery that can be charged 80% in 45 minutes and entirely in about 2-3 hours offering a range of 60km in a single charge. Okinawa Autotech is offering a 3-years warranty on Battery, and 3 Years or 30,000 Kms (whichever is earlier) warranty on Powertrain. Okinawa Dual can be purchased Pan India from Okinawa’s authenticated dealers and stores.

Official statements

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Jeetender Sharma, Managing Director & Founder, Okinawa Autotech, said, “With the rise of eCommerce and last-mile deliveries fueled by the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for businesses in the delivery segment to consistently innovate, reduce operational costs, and increase efficiency. Moreover, switching to electric vehicles is the environmentally positive change that individuals and businesses aim to pledge today. With our new electric two-wheeler – Okinawa Dual, we aim to electrify last-mile delivery for businesses in India. Marking our entry into the B2B EV segment, Dual is a one-of-its-kind scooter that is set to disrupt the market. We are certainly optimistic to capture a significant share in the market within the next two years.”

Expressing her excitement and vision for the year, Mrs. Rupali Sharma, Chairperson, Okinawa Autotech stated, “In the last 5 years, we have seen huge success in the consumer market. We take pride in furthering the adoption of EVs through our vision ‘Power the Change’. The year 2021 promises to bring even bigger opportunities for Okinawa as we expand our horizon and foray into the B2B segment. With India emerging as the global hub for EVs, we are all geared up to capitalize on this growth by bringing disruptive products such as the Okinawa Dual and set new benchmarks in the industry.”