Harley-Davidson Fat Boy And Heritage Softail Classic Prices Cut By Up To INR 2.5 Lakh

Harley-Davidson India has announced a price cut on its motorcycles including the Fat Boy and the Heritage Softail Classic. The Fat Boy, earlier priced at INR 17.01 lakh will now be available for INR 14.99 lakh. The Heritage Softail Classic, earlier priced at INR 18.50 lakh, will now be available for INR 15.99 lakh. (ex-showroom, Delhi). The revised prices are applicable on the Model Year 17 Softail models and have been effective September 1, 2017 till stocks last.

Harley-Davidson Finance has introduced an exclusive scheme: The Bullet EMI involves reduced monthly payments (in terms of EMI amount) and an increased lump-sum paid once or multiple times each year, as per terms of the loan availed.

The company has built a foundation over the past eight years and demonstrated the power of being a customer-led company. Harley-Davidson continues to receive enthusiasm for the brand and has thousands of owners experiencing the spirit freedom and adventure on Indian roads.