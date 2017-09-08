Indian Motorcycle Flags Off Kashmir To Kanyakumari (K2K Fundraiser) Ride

Indian Motorcycle has flagged off the Kanyakumari to Kashmir (K2K) ride under the ‘Wheels of Change’ initiative focused on the Girl Child Education. Three proud owners of the Indian Roadmaster will ride across 12 cities in the country and visit six schools to provide educational kits and raise funds for the ‘Girl Child Education’. Anurag Srivastava, Niladri Saha and Bernard Lazar, kick-started the iconic K2K Ride from Bengaluru. The next pit stop of this iconic ride will be Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu.

The K2K Ride was born out of the three passionate Indian Motorcycle owner’s love for riding and their unwavering commitment to ensure primary and high school education for underprivileged girls. Indian Motorcycle extended their support to the three Indian Roadmaster owners and brought in ‘Wheels of Change’ for Rainbow Home, run by Vidyranaya in Kodihalli, which caters to around 76 girl children by rehabilitating their life by providing them with education, food, shelter and clothing.

As a part of the K2K ride, the three riders will be cruising over 12 cities – Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Kanyakumari, Kolhapur, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Delhi, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Ranbir Singh Pura.

‘Wheels of Change’ – IMRG is a community that aspires to strengthen the bond between the riders and their passion. It gave birth to an compassionate programme for the Education of Girl Child, known as ‘Wheels of Change’, wherein we felicitate riders who are determined to the noble cause of educating the girl child by raising funds for their bright future.