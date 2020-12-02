Harley-Davidson Custom 1250 Confirmed For 2021

Harley-Davidson is going through a little ruckus at the moment but the iconic American manufacturer is hustling to stand right back up and get back on track. In the same wake, it joined hands with Hero MotoCorp to operate in India and now, it has officially confirmed the launch of Custom 1250. It is now listed under their ‘future vehicles’ tab and tagged as ‘planned for 2021’ on its website. It was first showcased in July 2018 with the Pan America ADV-tourer and the Bronx streetfighter.

More details

It was slated to enter production sometime in 2022 but it looks like the company wants to launch it a little earlier, to rack up some sales.

Expected specs

As the name rightly suggests, the Custom 1250 is powered by Harley’s 1250cc Revolution Max liquid-cooled V-twin motor, same as the Pan America. The engine is coupled to a six-speed gearbox and churns around 150 bhp with 122 Nm of peak torque. Expect Harley to retune the engine in order to suit the characteristics of the Custom 1250. The bike is also expected to use top-notch hardware, like fully-adjustable Showa suspension and Brembo brake callipers.

Looks

When it comes to looks, it does look somewhat similar to the Fat Bob, like the sleek headlamp and high-mounted shotgun exhaust. The bike sports wide handlebars. a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, single-piece saddle, side swingarm, and chunky tyres with compact fenders. Surprisingly, despite its bulk, the Custom 1250 only gets a single disc brake at the front.

One of the many reasons behind Harley’s downfall has been its tramlined portfolio as the American manufacturer has only focused on developing cruisers. But that seems to be changing now as HD is gearing up to unleash a host of new motorcycles in the near future.

H-D Pan America

Apart from the Custom 1250, it is also being assumed that HD’s take at an ADV-tourer – the Pan America might see the light of the day in 2021 as well. Recently, images and videos of the Pan America leaked online and they were reportedly snapped at a prominent Harley dealership situated in the USA.

As far as design goes, the Pan America looks nothing like a Harley and it works in its favour. An ADV-tourer with typical Harley styling doesn’t seem a good idea after all. It sports a futuristic design tenet highlighted by a sleek rectangular headlamp that is surrounded by an inverted U-shaped fairing. The bike also gets large fuel tank, split step-up style seat, and minimal side panels that expose the mechanical bits of the bike. To look like a proper ADV bike, the Pan America gets wide handlebars with knuckle protectors, engine crash guard, a high ground clearance, adjustable windscreen, and wire-spoke rims with knobby tyres.