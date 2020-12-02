Nissan Magnite Launched at INR 4.99 Lakh

Nissan has finally launched the Magnite sub-compact SUV in India. Since the start, Nissan India has been raving about its competitive pricing and we have to admit that when the moment came, it did deliver! The Magnite’s introductory prices start at INR 4.99 Lakh and the top-spec variant goes up to INR 9.38 Lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). There’s a little catch here though and a very important one at that, these are introductory prices which are valid till December 31 and after this date, the starting price will be revised to ₹5.54 lakh (ex-showroom).

Detailed pricing

The year 2020 has been an imperative year for Nissan, right from the concept teaser to the global unveil to experiencing the SUV in the production stage to the final launch.

At present, the compact SUV segment in India is dominated by Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 300, Vitara Brezza, and Ford Ecosport. The segment is already very competitive and the only way to survive in Indian markets is to add new and segment-first features at an affordable price. And that’s what Nissan Magnite has actually done. The Nissan Magnite retains a lot of design elements from its prototype. It gets a large sculpted bonnet, with octagonal grille, LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs to name a few. To ace a muscular SUV look, the Magnite gets the wheel arches with beefy body cladding.

Features

The Nissan Magnite comes with numerous first-in-class and best-in-segment features, that include- an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 360-degree camera, connected car tech, climate control, and a digital instrument cluster. On the safety front, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), speed-sensing door lock, central locking, and SRS dual airbag system with pretension and load limiter seatbelt for driver and passenger.

Powertrain

Beneath the hood will be a 1.0 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0 litre turbo petrol mill. The naturally aspirated petrol engine is borrowed from the Renault Kwid and Triber, which delivers 72bhp of max power and comes paired with either a manual or AMT gearbox. The other option is an all-new 3-cylinder HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine, which is the first of its kind in the country and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. Nissan claims that the HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine adopts “mirror bore cylinder coating” technology from world-class sports cars such as the Nissan GT-R, which reduces resistance inside the engine, thus delivering smooth acceleration and efficient use of fuel. The turbocharged engine is expected to produce 100bhp of power and 150Nm of peak torque.

With Nissan’s signature X-TRONIC CVT gearbox, Cruise Control, and wider gear range, the all-new Nissan Magnite should be a practical daily driver, which delivers seamless performance even in peak city traffic. Nissan has also revealed that its D-step logic control computer software uses dynamic inputs like vehicle speed, accelerator pedal position, and application speed to determine the ideal gear ratio needed to deliver an exhilarating drive and smooth cruises on the highways.