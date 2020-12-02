Porsche Appoints New Head For India

Porsche Middle East and Africa has announced the appointment of Manolito Vujicic as the new Head of its Division in India. The 48-year old will start his tenure from February 2021, following his departure from the position Porsche Brand President at PAIG (China) Automobile Investment Co., Ltd in Hangzhou (China). The appointment comes at a vital time for the brand, with the all-electric Taycan and latest generation Panamera expected to arrive in India over the course of 2021.

German-born Manolito Vujicic brings a wealth of experience to the new role. He has been working in the automotive industry for almost 20 years, 17 of which he spent working for the Porsche Holding Salzburg. In his latest role, he was responsible for budget and investment planning, the realization of dealer targets as well as the expansion of the existing dealer network for the organization in China. Prior to this, Vujicic held the position of Managing Director for Porsche SCG Ltd., Serbia’s national importer of Volkswagen, Audi, Seat and Porsche. He has extensive knowledge in all areas of retail business, comprising Sales, Network Development, Marketing and Communications, as well as After Sales.

Married with three kids, Manolito Vujicic is excited about starting his new role in Mumbai: “This is a unique opportunity for me to combine my experience in working in different environments, my knowledge as an importer and my passion for the retail business. I am excited to lead the team in this new era for Porsche India. Throughout my years in the automotive sector, I have learned that the key to growing business is to stay open-minded and be willing to learn. Our marketplace is constantly changing and it is crucial to adapt quickly. Together with our partners, we will continue to excite our customers, encourage our employees, offer an excellent service, and achieve positive results.”

In his new role, Manolito Vujicic will be managing Porsche’s presence across the country. The network comprises five dealerships, eight service centres and the soon-to-be completed Porsche Studio in Delhi. The brand has plans to expand its footprint in the market and further enhance the customer experience through varies measures.