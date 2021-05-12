Harley-Davdison LiveWire Turns Into An EV Sub-Brand; New Electric Motorcycle To Launch On July 8th

The electric revolution is so imminent that it forced a brand like Harley-Davidson to tread down the electric path with the Livewire. Harley-Davidson Livewire first appeared as a prototype in Avengers: Age of Ultron. In the movie, the cinematic representation of the Livewire being ridden by the Black Widow fuelled up by VFX and some astonishing stunt riding shots caught everyone’s attention. The brand took its own sweet time and officially launched the Livewire in 2018 at $29,799 (USD).

More details

Come 2021 and the iconic brand has revealed that it is using the same name for its all-electric sub-brand. Dubbed as ‘LiveWire’, the new sub-brand will become more relevant on July 8, 2021, because the first LiveWire-branded motorcycle is scheduled to launch on the same date.

After Jochen Zietz took over the reign, the brand scrapped the ‘More Roads To Harley-Davidson’ program and put the focus back on building V-twin cruisers. And not to forget, the Pan America ADV as well. If we think in that way, the LiveWire electric motorcycle seemed like an odd offering in the portfolio but that is set to change soon because if reports are to be believed, we are going to witness a whole new set of electric motorcycles under the sub-brand Livewire.

Official announcements

According to the company, LiveWire draws on its DNA as an agile disruptor from the lineage of Harley-Davidson, capitalizing on a decade of learnings in the EV sector and the heritage of the most desirable motorcycle brand in the world. With an initial focus on the urban market, LiveWire will pioneer the electric motorcycle space, and beyond. LiveWire will be headquartered virtually, with initial hubs in Silicon Valley, CA (LiveWire Labs) and Milwaukee, WI. LiveWire will operate dedicated EV showrooms in select locations, starting in California.

Also read: 2021 Harley-Davidson Lineup Prices Revealed For India; Pan America Priced At INR 16.9 Lakh

Jochen Zeitz, chairman, president and CEO of Harley-Davidson: “One of the six pillars of The Hardwire Strategy is to lead in electric – by launching LiveWire as an all-electric brand, we are seizing the opportunity to lead and define the market in EV. With the mission to be the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world, LiveWire will pioneer the future of motorcycling, for the pursuit of urban adventure and beyond. LiveWire also plans to innovate and develop technology that will be applicable to Harley-Davidson electric motorcycles in the future.”