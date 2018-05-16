All-New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze Launched In India: Official Details, Images And All You Need To Know

Honda Cars India has announced the launched the all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze in the Indian market. Built on an all new platform, the 2nd generation Amaze gets all new bold design, spacious interior, more efficient powertrain, outstanding driving dynamics, advanced features and safety technologies. The all-new Amaze also features the First in Industry Diesel CVT Technology in the Indian market.

The All-New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze has been developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Ltd. and, after extensive market surveys, is aimed to exceed the needs and aspirations of Indian customers. The model has been developed under the grand concept of ‘Amazing Compact Limousine’ represented by its design, cabin and cargo space within 4 metres and driving performance.

Check out the video review of the new 2018 Honda Amaze below:

Visually, the all-new Amaze is aimed to offer a premium and sensational design. In accordance with its exterior concept of ‘Dauntless Solid’, the aggressive long nose integrates with sleek and spacious cabin. The exterior updates to the new 2nd generation Honda Amaze includes:

Honda’s signature Solid Wing Face

Headlamp integrated Signature LED Position lights

Front Fog lamps

Power adjustable and Power folding ORVM with LED turn indicators

Shark Fin Antenna

Multi Spoke Stylish R15 Alloy Wheel

Premium Rear Combi Lamps

The Amaze is available in a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new introduction), Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.

Inside, the 2nd generation Amaze surpasses the spacious cabin of the previous model, especially for the rear seat, providing a more comfortable ride. The car offers a host of equipment for comfort, convenience and entertainment for the Indian customers. Interiors of the new 2018 Honda Amaze feature:

Aesthetically designed instrument panel

Multi-functional Steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands free and cruise control

White illumination meter design for high readability and premium feel with Advanced Multi Information Display

1st in segment F1 inspired Paddle Shift (for Petrol CVT)

Cruise Control

Auto AC

Honda’s Smart Entry System with touch sensor based unlock system

17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with Blue Tooth Audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display

Smart Cabin Storage in front & rear doors and central console

Rear Armrest with cupholders

Push Button Start/ Stop with Welcome illumination

Tilt Steering

Driver Seat Height Adjust

In terms of dimensions, the all new Honda Amaze is longer and wider to provide class above passenger space. It measures 3995 mm (5 mm longer than its predecessor) and 1695 mm in width (15 mm wider). With its wheelbase of 2470mm (65mm more than its predecessor), efficient use of space has been made for both driver and occupants to create a spacious cabin interior. The Amaze has segment best trunk capacity of 420L which is 20L more than the outgoing model.

Mechanically, the All New Amaze is available with three engine options to select from. The engine specifications and the fuel economy on the second generation Honda Amaze are as follows: