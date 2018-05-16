All-New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze Launched In India: Official Details, Images And All You Need To Know
Honda Cars India has announced the launched the all-new 2nd Generation Honda Amaze in the Indian market. Built on an all new platform, the 2nd generation Amaze gets all new bold design, spacious interior, more efficient powertrain, outstanding driving dynamics, advanced features and safety technologies. The all-new Amaze also features the First in Industry Diesel CVT Technology in the Indian market.
The All-New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze has been developed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co. Ltd. and, after extensive market surveys, is aimed to exceed the needs and aspirations of Indian customers. The model has been developed under the grand concept of ‘Amazing Compact Limousine’ represented by its design, cabin and cargo space within 4 metres and driving performance.
Check out the video review of the new 2018 Honda Amaze below:
Visually, the all-new Amaze is aimed to offer a premium and sensational design. In accordance with its exterior concept of ‘Dauntless Solid’, the aggressive long nose integrates with sleek and spacious cabin. The exterior updates to the new 2nd generation Honda Amaze includes:
- Honda’s signature Solid Wing Face
- Headlamp integrated Signature LED Position lights
- Front Fog lamps
- Power adjustable and Power folding ORVM with LED turn indicators
- Shark Fin Antenna
- Multi Spoke Stylish R15 Alloy Wheel
- Premium Rear Combi Lamps
The Amaze is available in a choice of 5 exterior colours – Radiant Red Metallic (new introduction), Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic and White Orchid Pearl.
Inside, the 2nd generation Amaze surpasses the spacious cabin of the previous model, especially for the rear seat, providing a more comfortable ride. The car offers a host of equipment for comfort, convenience and entertainment for the Indian customers. Interiors of the new 2018 Honda Amaze feature:
- Aesthetically designed instrument panel
- Multi-functional Steering wheel with audio, voice command, hands free and cruise control
- White illumination meter design for high readability and premium feel with Advanced Multi Information Display
- 1st in segment F1 inspired Paddle Shift (for Petrol CVT)
- Cruise Control
- Auto AC
- Honda’s Smart Entry System with touch sensor based unlock system
- 17.7cm Advanced Touchscreen Infotainment with Audio, Video and Navigation system – Digipad 2.0 with Blue Tooth Audio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and rear camera display
- Smart Cabin Storage in front & rear doors and central console
- Rear Armrest with cupholders
- Push Button Start/ Stop with Welcome illumination
- Tilt Steering
- Driver Seat Height Adjust
In terms of dimensions, the all new Honda Amaze is longer and wider to provide class above passenger space. It measures 3995 mm (5 mm longer than its predecessor) and 1695 mm in width (15 mm wider). With its wheelbase of 2470mm (65mm more than its predecessor), efficient use of space has been made for both driver and occupants to create a spacious cabin interior. The Amaze has segment best trunk capacity of 420L which is 20L more than the outgoing model.
Mechanically, the All New Amaze is available with three engine options to select from. The engine specifications and the fuel economy on the second generation Honda Amaze are as follows:
|Engine
|Transmission
|Power
|Torque
|Fuel efficiency
As per test data
|1.2L i-VTEC(Petrol)
|5MT
|90PS@6000 rpm
|110 Nm @ 4800 rpm
|MT – 19.5 kmpl
|CVT
|CVT – 19.0 kmpl
|1.5L i-DTEC(Diesel)
|5MT
|100PS@3600 rpm
|200 Nm @1750 rpm
|MT – 27.4 kmpl
|CVT(New introduced)
|80PS@3600 rpm
|160 Nm@1750 rpm
|CVT – 23.8 kmpl
The All New Amaze features an extended wheelbase, new steering system and advanced suspension system:
- Mac-Pherson strut front suspension
- Torsion beam rear suspension
The All New Amaze is claimed to offer top class Noise Vibration performance which was has been achieved by:
- Improved overall soundproof package
- Reduction in engine sound radiation
- Newly developed engine block
- Optimisation of engine mount design
- Changing of Engine Head cover material
Honda’s active and passive safety technologies on the All New Amaze, which are offered as standard equipment across all variants include:
- Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACETM) Body Structure
- Dual SRS front airbags
- Anti-lock braking system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD)
- Impact mitigating front head rest
- 3-Point ELR Seat Belt Pretentioner with Load Limiter
- ISO FIX Child Seat Anchorage
- Pedestrian injury mitigation technology
- Rear Parking Sensors
- Head impact protection interior
- Driver’s seat belt reminder
The All New 2nd Generation Honda Amaze is available in 4 grades offered in petrol and diesel variants – E, S, V and VX with Manual Transmission. Additionally, the model is also available in CVT in S and V variants in both fuel options.
The All New Honda Amaze is also claimed to offer best in class warranty and Low Cost of Maintenance which includes:
- 3 years / Unlimited Kilometers warranty as standard
- Extended Warranty for additional two years / Unlimited kilometers
- Service interval of 1 year/ 10,000km whichever is earlier
- Low cost of maintenance: 3-year Annual Maintenance Package with an average cost of INR 3,500 for Petrol and INR 4,900 for Diesel per year.
How much does it cost? Prices Ex-showroom across India
|PETROL
|DIESEL
|E MT
|INR 5,59,900
|E MT
|INR 6,69,900
|S MT
|INR 6,49,900
|S MT
|INR 7,59,900
|V MT
|INR 7,09,900
|V MT
|INR 8,19,900
|VX MT
|INR 7,57,900
|VX MT
|INR 8,67,900
|S CVT
|INR 7,39,900
|S CVT
|INR 8,39,900
|V CVT
|INR 7,99,900
|V CVT
|INR 8,99,900