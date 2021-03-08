Formula 1 Safety Cars For 2021 Unveiled

Formula 1 is a fast-moving, intense and dangerous sport as are all other motorsports usually. A safety car is a critical aspect of safety management in Formula 1 and it is a car that limits the speed of competing cars on a racetrack in the case of a caution period such as an obstruction on the track or bad weather. A safety car limits the speed of the fast-charging cars so as to allow for a safety gap for all those involved in the incident to be provided medical attention should need be and also limit others to a safe speed so that a further possibility of an accident is minimised.

A medical car also follows the 20 cars around the track for the 1st lap, should any accident happen and there arises a need for medical attention as 1st lap is more prone to accident as drivers are keen to make a move and gain positions.

For a long time, Mercedes was the exclusive safety and medical car partner of Formula 1 with the Mercedes AMG GT-R and the Mercedes C-63 Estate handling duties as safety and medical cars respectively. Now though, Aston Martin and Mercedes will shoulder the duty of being safety and a medical car respectively in iconic British racing green livery.

Aston Martin Vantage and Aston Martin DBX will handle duties as safety and medical cars respectively. Safety cars are essentially a high-performance version of production cars. The Aston Martin Vantage safety car will draw power from a 4.0L V8 that produces 535HP of peak power, up 25HP from the standard version, while the peak torque output is unchanged at 625Nm, but is now sustained for longer. The gearbox has been slightly revised and which, according to the company means the driver will “have a better sense of directness, precision and control through upshifts and downshifts”.

The aero package on the Vantage is been thoroughly upgraded and it now produces significantly more downforce. The Vantage safety car also switches to low profile tyres to make it more track-ready. It houses all the required FIA tech, comms and controls and safety equipment. Meanwhile, the 2021 Mercedes safety and medical car have been painted red which, according to us, looks better than the standard silver.

The 2021 Formula 1 season will kick off on the 26th of March 2021 via FP1 in Bahrain. All constructors but Ferrari have unveiled their 2021 challenger and Ferrari will do so on the 10th of March 2021, before the start of winter testing on the same day.