CFMoto Motorcycles We Would Like To See In The BS6 Era

The transition towards the BS6 era saw many manufacturers exiting our market for a brief period of time. CFMoto, a Chinese bikemaker was also one of them. CFMoto entered our country riding on a slew of motorcycles catering to different segments. And now, CFMoto has marked its entry again in the BS6 era with its 300 NK streetfighter naked. But there are some other motorcycles as well which exist in its portfolio and would make absolute sense in India. Some of them used to exist here before as well while some will prove to be worthy nevertheless.

CFMoto 650Nk

Another streetfighter in their line-up, the 650NK was powered by a 649.3 cc, parallel-twin, 8 valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled engine. This motor was tuned to generate 60 hp at 9,000 rpm and 56 Nm of twist at 7,000 rpm.

The power was sent to the rear wheel via a six-speed transmission. CFMoto claimed that the bike had a top speed of about 180 kmph. A fuel tank of 17 litres made sure that you spend more time on the road and less time at the fuel pump. Anchorage duties were performed by dual discs in the front and a single disc at the rear, governed by a dual-channel ABS module. It was launched at INR 3.99 Lakh.

CFMoto 650 MT

The CFMoto 650 MT was positioned as an ADV-tourer and was priced at INR 4.99 Lakh. Mechanically, the CFMoto 650 MT was a multifunctional bike based on the mature and stable CFMoto 650CC engine platform. The bike was fitted with an In-line 2-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid-cooled 649.3cc engine which produced about 71 HP at 8,750 rpm and around 62 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm.

The engine was further paired with a 6-speed gearbox and was also equipped with an EFI (Electronic Fuel Injection) System. All this power managed to propel the 650 MT to a top speed of 170 kmph. The bike was available in 2 colours: Royal Blue and Pearl White.

CFMoto 650 GT

Their most expensive offering was the CFMoto 650 GT which was priced at INR 5.49 Lakh. With a fuel tank capacity of 19-litres and a kerb weight of 226 kgs, the CFMoto 650 GT was a capable long-distance tourer. The suspension duties were managed by a front telescopic/retractable fork and a rear Monoshock, while the braking duties were handled by front and rear discs, along with a dual-channel ABS module from Continental.

The 17-inch aluminium alloys were fitted with 120 (front) and 160 (rear) section tyres each. The engine was the same as its cousins.

CFMoto 800MT

Given the fact that ADV-tourers are all the rage nowadays, the CFMoto 800MT will serve as the perfect addition in the brand’s portfolio. Talking about the powertrain, the bike’s engine looks identical to the KTM 790 Adventure’s powerplant. It even has the KTM branding on the engine case. In the Austrian ADV, the 799cc parallel-twin motor churns out 95.1PS and 88Nm. Like the KTM ADV, this one too is likely to get a 6-speed transmission with bidirectional quickshifter as standard.

Talking about other cycle parts, the CFMoto 800MT packs an inverted front fork, rear monoshock, twin front discs with radial callipers and a rear disc with sliding calliper. We can also expect CFMoto to throw in a TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity to spice things up even further.

CFMoto 700 CL-X

Last year at EICMA, the company unveiled the CFMoto 700CL-X in three distinct flavours- Adventure, Heritage and Sport. All three motorcycles mentioned above, including the heritage, is powered by the same 693 cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, parallel-twin engine which makes 73 bhp of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 68 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. The on-board computer offers two riding modes, Economy and Sport, and in addition, the CFMoto 700 CL-X also comes with cruise control, as well as a USB charging point.

It also comes with a standard slipper clutch, which offers a light feel on the clutch lever and also reduces rear-wheel chatter during aggressive downshifting. However, there’s another sharp-pointed arrow in 700CL-X’s quiver and that is its weight. It weighs around 198 kg which makes it 9 kg lighter as compared to 400 NK. And it makes more than 30 horsepower more than the 400 NK!