Ford Freestyle (Figo Cross) To Be Unveiled On January 31

Ford India has sent out invites for the ‘Global Preview’ of its new ‘Compact Utility Vehicle’. Ford has remained tight-lipped about any further details but the upcoming product is most likely a new crossover based on the car maker’s Figo hatchback which will be called the Figo Freestyle. The Figo based crossover has been spotted on several occasions in the past, most recently in December 2017 when the upcoming car was seen with absolutely no camouflage.

While the overall design will be identical to the Figo hatchback, the Fogo Freestyle will feature faux styling elements to make it look more rugged and ready for adventure. Upfront, the crossover will feature slightly different front grille, black cladding overall, and what appears to be faux cladding beneath the front bumper. We may also see LED DRLs on the top-end variant of the crossover. Lastly, adding to its crossover character, would be a pair of roof rails.

The recent sighting of the Figo based crossover reveal the top variant of the vehicle, equipped with alloy wheels, and ORVM integrated blinkers.

Interiors are expected to feature manual controls for the aircon and a floating infotainment display which made its debut with the facelifted Ecosport.

Powering the Figo Freestyle will be Ford’s new 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder Dragon series petrol engine which again, made its debut on their compact SUV. Diesel-powered variants will be pushed by Ford’s refined 1.5-litre motor which remains good for a 100bhp. Both engines will be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The unveiling is scheduled to take place on January 31, 2018 at 12:30 PM and we’d be bringing you all the updates from the event so don’t forget to tune into Motoroids.

Images Source: Supercars Ahmedabad