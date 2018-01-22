Will We See The Production Version Of The Hero MotoCorp XF3R At The 2018 Auto Expo?

While Hero MotoCorp has shelved the plans to introduce the HX250, a recent report from motoring portal Autocar Professional suggests that the two-wheeler brand may introduce the production version of the XF3R, the 300cc roadster that was showcased in the concept form at the 2016 Auto Expo. The production version will reportedly arrive at the 2018 iteration of the biyearly motoring event in Delhi while the launch will take place in FY2018-19.

Sources of the motoring portal also suggest that the motorcycle has already reached the pre-production stage. The source said, “Hero MotoCorp has been working on its 300cc motorcycle project that spawns out from the XF3R concept. While a lot of changes are made to the original concept based on the feedback its engineering team had gathered, it looks refreshingly good in its pre-production state… Hero MotoCorp aims to roll it out in the domestic market not before Q1-Q2 FY2018-19.”

Previously, leaked patents indicated that it will retain the upside down front forks although the single-sided swingarm will most likely get replaced by a conventional, two-sided unit.

Mechanical details were been kept under wraps at the 2016 Auto Expo, and thus we really don’t have anything to share about the power output. The bike is meant to be powered by a 300cc liquid cooled single pot motor with DOHC setup and would come mated to a six-speed transmission.

Once launched, the XF3R based motorcycle will compete against the likes of Bajaj Dominar 400, KTM 250 Duke, Mahindra Mojo (even UT300), and the likes. We’d hear more updates on that front at the 2018 Auto Expo. Meanwhile, check out more images of the XF3R concept from the 2016 Auto Expo below.

Source: Autocar Professional