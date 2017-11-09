New 2017 Ford Ecosport Facelift Launched In India: Official Release And All You Need To Know

Ford India today has launched the new 2017 EcoSport facelift, with prices starting at INR 7.31 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new EcoSport, according to the company, has been redesigned with more than 1,600 new parts. The model is available in five trims with seven colour options including Lightning Blue, Canyon Ridge, Race Red, Diamond White, Absolute Black, Moondust Silver and Smoke Grey.

In the design department, the new 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift features a reshaped front with a large upper trapezoidal grille and lower grille, sculpted hood with a wider central dome, new projector headlamps with LED DRLs, fog lamps and 17 inch alloy wheels.

Feature wise, the EcoSport facelift will come equipped with an eight inch infotainment system with Sync 3, voice commands, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlamps, cruise control, hill launch assist and a rear-view parking camera.

For 2017, the new Ford Ecosport facelift will be powered by a new 1.5-litre three-cylinder Ti-VCT petrol engine that will deliver 123 PS of power and 150 Nm of torque. This engine is claimed to return a fuel efficiency of 17 kmpl. In addition to a five-speed manual transmission, the company is also offering the petrol engine with a new six speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. Also on offer on the EcoSport facelift will be a 1.5L TDCi diesel engine that produces 100 PS power and is said to return a fuel efficiency of 23 kmpl. The diesel motor will be paired to a five speed manual transmission.

The new Ford EcoSport facelift will come equipped with safety features such as dual front airbags (driver and passenger side) along with ABS as standard equipment across all variants. A few other safety features on the compact SUV include emergency brake assist, traction control system as well as impact absorbing door panels and steering wheel.

Speaking on the occasion, Anurag Mehrotra, president and managing director, Ford India, said, “The new Ford EcoSport comes with a formidable combination of Fun, Style and Technology. With its best-in-class power, safety, convenience and value proposition, it delivers significantly more at the same price. It is another game-changing product from Ford that, like its predecessor, raises the bar for compact SUVs.”

Here is a list of the variant wise features of the new 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift:

Ecosport Facelift Ambiente

The base variant of the Ford Ecosport facelift will come equipped with the following features:

New front grille

Power dome hood

Headlamps with chrome inserts

Spare wheel cover

Rear power windows

ABS with EBD

Dual airbags

Driver seat-belt minder

Crash unlocking System

Device dock

Height adjustable rear headrest

Tachometer

Fuel computer

Gear shift indicator

Ecosport Facelift Trend:

Over and above the features in the Ambiente variant, the Ford Ecosport facelift Trend variant will receive the following features:

Steering wheel chrome insert

6.5 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Sync 3, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Six speakers

Automatic climate control

Ecosport Facelift Trend+:

Over and above the features in the Trend variant, the Ford Ecosport facelift Trend+ variant come equipped with the following features:

ESC

TCS

HLA

Front armrest with storage

Power fold mirrors with puddle lamps

Rear parking sensors

Driver window with one-touch up-down function

Ecosport Facelift Titanium:

Over and above the features in the Trend+ variant, the Ford Ecosport facelift Titanium variant will receive the following features:

Front and rear bumper applique

Projector beam headlamps LED DRLs

Multicolor foot-well ambient lighting

Alloy pedals

Ford MyKey

Rear armrest with cup holders

Ecosport Facelift Titanium+:

Over and above the features in the Titanium variant, the Ford Ecosport facelift Titanium+ variant come equipped with the following features:

17 inch alloy wheels

Rear view camera

Paddle Shifter (AT only)

Cruise control

Advanced speed limiter

Illuminated glove box

Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2017 Ford Ecosport facelift as compared to the outgoing model: