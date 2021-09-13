Ford Mustang Mach-E To Make It To India!

With Ford India announcing that they’ll be shutting down their plants, it surely has been a piece of sad news for enthusiasts. However, Ford has assured that they are going to bring in their niche and EV models to India via the CBU route. Ford has confirmed that their electric crossover i.e. the Mustang Mach-E would be coming to India. Though we don’t know the launch timeline yet, it’s good to know that we would still get to see some Ford cars on our roads! Let’s take a look at the Mustang Mach-E:

Ford Mustang Mach-E: a quick recap

The Mustang Mach-E comes in standard and extended-range battery options. These battery options will then be available with rear-wheel drive or all-wheel drive powertrains. In the extended-range all-wheel-drive configuration, the Mach-E gets an EPA-estimated range of at least 483 kilometres, while producing a maximum power of 332 HP and 565 Nm of peak torque. Apart from the standard versions, the Mach-E is also offered in the performance-oriented GT variants. The GT trim packs a total of 480 hp and 814nm of torque. The GT Performance edition gets an additional 860nm of torque. The GT and GT Performance edition achieve 0-100km/h in 3.7 and 3.5 seconds respectively. Both the variants get an 88kWh battery. The claimed range of the GT and GT Performance editions are 402 kilometres and 378 kilometres respectively.

Handling

Talking about the chassis components, the Mustang Mach-E will be available with Brembo’s all-new performance Flexira aluminium callipers, which maintain the functionality of a fixed calliper while being designed with the dimensions of a floating calliper. Also, the GT Performance Edition will be equipped with a MagneRide damping system, which is an adaptive suspension technology that grips the road perfectly while delivering an exciting and comfortable ride. Apart from that, the Mustang Mach-E gets 3 driving modes: Whisper, Engage and Unbridled. Each of these modes offers custom-designed vehicle responsiveness such as sportier steering controls, ambient lighting, different sounds and a bunch of dynamic cluster animations.

Interior

Making its debut in the Mach-E is the next-generation SYNC communications and entertainment system. This sleek and modern interface uses machine learning to quickly learn drivers’ preferences and improve over time, thanks to advanced over-the-air updates. Also, the next-generation SYNC system in the Mach-E gets a 15.5-inch touchscreen display which can be operated using touch, swipe and pinch controls that every smartphone owner will be comfortable using.

Charging

In terms of comfort and convenience, Ford provides hassle-free home charging solutions by giving customers access to the FordPass Charging Network. This network is the largest public charging network in America, as it has more than 12,500 charging stations and more than 35,000 charge plugs.

With a peak charging rate of 150 kW, the Mustang Mach-E can add an estimated range of 47 miles in approximately 10 minutes while using a DC fast charger. Also, the standard-range Mustang Mach-E is estimated to charge from 10% to 80% in approximately 38 minutes while charging at a DC fast charging station.